Defenders vs. Brahmas UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Week 1 of the UFL season continues on Sunday afternoon with a Defenders vs. Brahmas matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET. With the Brahmas listed as 5.5-point home dogs and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the best bet in today’s matchup from The Alamodome?

Defenders vs. Brahmas Event Information

D.C. Defenders (-5.5) at San Antonio Brahmas (+5.5); o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 31, 2024

The Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN

Jordan Ta’amu is a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback. He totaled 1,894 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with just three interceptions in 10 starts last season. Ta’amu also ran for 298 yards and three scores. Like Perez, Ta’amu should be familiar with coaches and schemes from his time in the USFL two years ago with the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Former Denver Bronco leads Brahmas

Cody Latimer, a former second-round pick for the Denver Broncos where he won a Super Bowl, the Indiana product has moved from receiver to tight end. At 6-3 and 220 pounds, Latimer led Orlando in receiving last season, finishing with 50 receptions for 593 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2023, earning All-XFL honors. Paired with Alize Mack, the Brahmas have one of the best tight end duos in the UFL.

Defenders vs. Brahmas Prediction

Take D.C. The Defenders have Ta’amu, the Brahmas do not. Ta’amu isn’t just a flash in the pan when it comes to last year’s XFL season: He was an exciting player for a month before the league was shutdown due to the pandemic in 2020. As the above mention notes, the signal-caller is a dual threat and he’s got plenty of experience, both in the XFL (now UFL) and the NFL, where he was in camp with the Chiefs for a season.

The Brahmas also have questions at quarterback, where Chase Garbers is slated to start. The Cal Golden Bear spent some time with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent last season and might develop into a quality UFL starter at some point. For now, he lacks the experience that Ta’amu possesses and is unlikely to benefit from the same running game that D.C. brings to the tabe.

Defenders vs. Brahmas Week 1 UFL Prediction: D.C. DEFENDERS -5.5