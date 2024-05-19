Close Menu
    Defenders vs. Battlehawks UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Defenders vs. Battlehawks

    Week 8 in the UFL continues with Sunday’s Defenders vs. Battlehawks matchup at 12:00 p.m. ET. Will the Battlehawks cover as a 5.5-point home favorite? Or is there a better bet on the board today in St. Louis?

    Defenders vs. Battlehawks Event Information

    D.C. Defenders (+5.5) at St. Louis Battlehawks (-5.5); o/u 43.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19, 2024

    The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

    TV: ABC

    Battlehawks suffer second loss of season

    The Battlehawks came out strong in the first professional start in the state of Alabama for QB AJ McCarron — a two-time national champion with the Alabama Crimson Tide — but they came up just short against the Stallions.

    McCarron played the closing seven minutes of the loss with an injured ankle, which he told his coaches he thought to be broken. If the Battlehawks have to move forward without McCarron, one of the two best players in the UFL this season, they will likely turn to backup Manny Wilkins.

    Twenty QBs have played snaps in the UFL so far this season. In fact, every team except the Battlehawks and the Defenders have started at least two different QBs, with the Panthers having played four QBs in seven weeks. McCarron has played the most snaps of any QB this season.

    Stallions defensive coordinator John Chavis, who lost three out of four against McCarron’s Crimson Tide as a play-caller in the SEC, allowed just 19 of 32 completions for 161 yards — just five yards per completion. The Battlehawks found it hard to move the ball at all, amassing just 214 total yards in their loss to the best team of the new spring era of pro football.

    A bright spot for St. Louis was Andre Szmyt, who made his first field goal over 60 yards this season — and of his career — to end the first half.

    Defenders dealing with injuries at quarterback

    The Defenders were forced to play three different QBs in three quarters in their loss to Michigan after starter Jordan Ta’amu went into concussion protocol at halftime. Backup Deondre Francois went down with a lower leg injury and former Baylor QB Jalan McClendon entered the game without headset-to-helmet communication — and it showed.

    The Defenders, which lacked an identity without Ta’amu, gave up three sacks and seven for a loss in the second half.

    Defenders vs. Battlehawks Prediction

    Take the under. The Battlehawks have the highest scoring offense in the UFL but the point spread for this game was two points higher on Friday evening. Thus, oddsmakers are clearly concerned about the playing status of McCarron, who is dealing with an injury. With the Defenders also dealing with injuries at the quarterback position, points could be at a premium today in St. Louis.

    Defenders vs. Battlehawks Week 8 UFL Prediction: UNDER 43.5

