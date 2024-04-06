Brahmas vs. Showboats UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Brahmas vs. Showboats Week 2 UFL matchup will feature a pair of teams that won their first games of the season last week. With the Brahmas laying 2 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 40.5, what’s the best bet today at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium?

Brahmas vs. Showboats Event Information

San Antonio Brahmas (-2) at Memphis Showboats (+2); o/u 40.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

TV: ESPN

New-Look Brahmas

San Antonio Brahmas Head Coach Wade Phillips confidently on a few occasions told football fans in the Alamo City that a new-style of football was coming to town. In his words, the Phillips defense and the Mike Leach air-raid or at least a version of it was coming.

Phillips and his coaching staff ushered in a new-look version of the San Antonio Brahmas in their opener. The Brahmas led from start to finish in holding off the D.C. Defenders, 27-12, in front of 13,164 fans on Easter Sunday at the Alamodome in the inaugural United Football League (UFL) opener for both teams.

It was San Antonio’s first home win in 2024. In 2023, the Brahmas lone home win came against the XFL Orlando Guardians, 25-23, on April 15, 2023. San Antonio’s first touchdown of the season came when quarterback Chase Garbers found Anthony McFarland Jr., for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 9:08 left in the first quarter putting the home team ahead, 7-0.

Memphis edges Houston for first win

The Memphis Showboats jumped out to an early lead and then held off the Houston Roughnecks 18-12 Sunday afternoon at Rice Stadium in both teams’ United Football League season-opener.

Memphis (1-0) opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin with 4:31 left in the first quarter. The Showboats would extend their lead in exciting fashion just 49 seconds later. Houston wide receiver Isiah Hennie caught a short pass in the left flat, where he was met by Showboats defensive back Kyree Woods, who forced a fumble. Christian McFarland scooped the loose ball up and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown and a 9-0 Memphis lead.

Another highlight play gave the Showboats a 15-0 lead with 6:57 remaining in the first half. Quarterback Case Cookus drove Memphis from its own 16-yard line all the way to the Houston 11. But the Showboats faced 3rd-and-8. That’s when Cookus was able to find wide receiver Vinny Papale in the back of the end zone. Papale hauled in an absolute laser from Cookus, while barely keeping his toes inbounds.

Brahmas vs. Showboats Prediction

Take the under. This game will be all about defense. The Showboats made clutch plays defensively all last week, which included a pair of sacks for Greg Reaves, as well as solo QB takedowns from Maximillian Roberts and Jordan Ferguson. Ten different Showboat defenders had two or more stops on the afternoon.

You know that Phillips will bring it defensively as well. The man has coached football for a long time and was shutting down NFL offenses for decades. He’ll know what to do against a Memphis offense that only put up 18 points a week ago.

Brahmas vs. Showboats Week 2 UFL Prediction: UNDER 40.5