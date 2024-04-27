Brahmas vs. Renegades UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With San Antonio laying 2.5 as a road favorite against winless Arlington, and the total sitting at 42.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Brahmas vs. Renegades matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Brahmas vs. Renegades Event Information

San Antonio Brahmas (-2.5) at Arlington Renegades (+2.5); o/u 42.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Dormady gets his first start in place of injured Garbers

Brahmas QB Quentin Dormady got his first start in place of an injured Chase Garbers, and he responded with an outstanding showing. The Central Michigan product completed 23 of 37 passes for 269 yards, one score and one inception.

Dormady performed most of his work through the air with passes to wide receivers Jontre Kirklin and Justin Smith. The duo became the first set of teammates in the UFL to notch 100 receiving yards each; Kirklin caught five passes for 105 yards, while Smith caught seven passes for 107 yards.

Wade Phillips’ defensive unit made the offense’s job much easier with significant pressure on Michigan Panthers QBs E.J. Perry and Danny Etling. Michigan’s offensive line gave up six sacks to the Brahmas.

Renegades remain last winless team

The Renegades are the last winless team in the league after losing their third consecutive one-possession game. This time, the loss came to what I’d argue to be the UFL’s worst team heading into Week 4 but underscores the urgency Bob Stoops’ squad must feel.

The Renegades have lost each of their past three games by a combined 10 points. Had their offense had better clock management heading into halftime, it might have pulled out a win on the road. But offensive coordinator Chuck Long’s unit went into the break with two timeouts and tried to convert a fourth-and-19 from their own 20-yard line.

It also didn’t help much that QB Luis Perez — who leads the league in passing — looked pedestrian for the first time all year, completing just 15 of 28 passes for 144 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Brahmas vs. Renegades Prediction

Take San Antonio. Dormady gave San Antonio’s offense a boost last week against the Panthers. He has a pair of excellent receivers in Justin Smith and Jontre Kirklin, who have both eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark for the Brahmas last week. San Antonio’s defense also sacked the Panthers six times and forced three turnovers in the process.

Arlington has been tougher than its record would indicate, but the Renegades are also allowing 4.6 yards per rush this season. Thus, there are multiple ways to beat this Arlington squad.

Brahmas vs. Renegades Week 4 UFL Prediction: SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS -2.5