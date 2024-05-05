Brahmas vs. Defenders UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Brahmas vs. Defenders matchup will kickoff at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon in D.C. Will the Defenders cover as a 1.5-point home dog? Or is there a better bet on the board today at Audi Field?

Brahmas vs. Defenders Event Information

San Antonio Brahmas (-1.5) at DC Defenders (+1.5); o/u 42.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 5, 2024

Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

TV: FOX

Brahmas pick up road victory over Renegades

San Antonio leaned on the ground game in its 25-15 road victory over Arlington, churning out 190 total rushing yards.

John Lovett led the Brahmas with 95 rushing yards on 13 carries and two scores. Fellow RB Morgan Ellison finished with 84 yards on seven carries, including a long of 47 yards.

Creating chunk plays has been a key part of San Antonio’s offense. Led by QB Quinten Dormady, the Brahmas have generated 10 offensive plays of 18-plus yards over the past two weeks.

Defenders fall to Battlehawks

The setback was the Defenders’ first loss at home in two seasons, ending a 10-game winning streak at Audi Field dating back to last season in the XFL. On the other side, the Battlehawks are on a four-game winning streak and stayed tied with the San Antonio Brahmas (4-1) atop the XFL Conference. However, St. Louis holds the tiebreaker because of a head-to-head victory over the Brahmas in Week 3.

The Battlehawks lost two offensive linemen to injuries but were still able to effectively move the ball against a stout Defenders defense. St. Louis also played with heavy hearts, as long snapper Alex Matheson lost his father this week. He opted to stay with his team and played in Sunday’s game.

Brahmas vs. Defenders Prediction

Take San Antonio. The loss last weekend to the Battlehawks was more proof that this Defenders team isn’t the same as the one that went to the XFL title game a year ago. They beat the Battlehawks twice last season and it’s not as if St. Louis’ personnel is that different from when it took the field last year in the XFL. And yet, the Battlehawks throttled the Defenders in the second half last week.

D.C. is essentially Jordan Ta’amu and that’s it. If he’s outstanding, the Defenders can beat anyone on any given Saturday/Sunday. If not, the Defenders are a below average team living on reputation alone. San Antonio is the better overall team.

Brahmas vs. Defenders Week 6 UFL Prediction: SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS -1.5