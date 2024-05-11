Battlehawks vs. Stallions UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

A heavyweight battle in the UFL will ensue in Saturday’s Battlehawks vs. Stallions matchup at 4:00 p.m. ET. Will the Stallions remain the league’s lone unbeaten team? Or will the Battlehawks give Birmingham its biggest test?

Battlehawks vs. Stallions Event Information

St. Louis Battlehawks (+4.5) at Birmingham Stallions (-4.5); o/u 47.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 11, 2024

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: FOX

Battlehawks earn fifth consecutive win

The Battlehawks picked up their fifth consecutive win of the season with an efficient 22-9 victory against the Houston Roughnecks. QB AJ McCarron, who leads the UFL in touchdown passes with 15, threw three touchdowns and one interception in the win.

Wideout Hakeem Butler has become more of a force for St. Louis in recent weeks, and he showed his prowess with six catches for 134 yards with two touchdowns.

Stallions remains the UFL’s lone unbeaten team

With their sixth win of the year, the Stallions became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season. QB Adrian Martinez became the first player to pass for 300 yards in his first start, and he became the first player to pass for 300-plus yards in multiple games this season in Week 6.

He threw for 368 yards with four touchdowns in a dominating performance in the team’s 39-21 win against the Memphis Showboats, with former Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin accounting for four catches for 108 yards with a score.

Battlehawks vs. Stallions Prediction

Take St. Louis. The Battlehawks have the best offense in the league. Led by A.J. McCarron, who returns to his home state after taking winning three national titles with Alabama, as well as the best set of skill position players in the UFL, St. Louis can hang with any defense. The Battlehawks have scored two more points than the Stallions this season and have allowed only 15 more points than Birmingham. Even if St. Louis doesn’t pull off the outright upset, this one should come down to a field goal either way.

Battlehawks vs. Stallions Week 7 UFL Prediction: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS +4.5