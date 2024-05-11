Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    UFL Articles

    Battlehawks vs. Stallions UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Battlehawks vs. Stallions

    A heavyweight battle in the UFL will ensue in Saturday’s Battlehawks vs. Stallions matchup at 4:00 p.m. ET. Will the Stallions remain the league’s lone unbeaten team? Or will the Battlehawks give Birmingham its biggest test?

    Battlehawks vs. Stallions Event Information

    St. Louis Battlehawks (+4.5) at Birmingham Stallions (-4.5); o/u 47.5

    4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 11, 2024

    Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

    TV: FOX

    Battlehawks earn fifth consecutive win

    The Battlehawks picked up their fifth consecutive win of the season with an efficient 22-9 victory against the Houston Roughnecks. QB AJ McCarron, who leads the UFL in touchdown passes with 15, threw three touchdowns and one interception in the win.

    Wideout Hakeem Butler has become more of a force for St. Louis in recent weeks, and he showed his prowess with six catches for 134 yards with two touchdowns.

    Stallions remains the UFL’s lone unbeaten team

    With their sixth win of the year, the Stallions became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season. QB Adrian Martinez became the first player to pass for 300 yards in his first start, and he became the first player to pass for 300-plus yards in multiple games this season in Week 6.

    He threw for 368 yards with four touchdowns in a dominating performance in the team’s 39-21 win against the Memphis Showboats, with former Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin accounting for four catches for 108 yards with a score.

    Battlehawks vs. Stallions Prediction

    Take St. Louis. The Battlehawks have the best offense in the league. Led by A.J. McCarron, who returns to his home state after taking winning three national titles with Alabama, as well as the best set of skill position players in the UFL, St. Louis can hang with any defense. The Battlehawks have scored two more points than the Stallions this season and have allowed only 15 more points than Birmingham. Even if St. Louis doesn’t pull off the outright upset, this one should come down to a field goal either way.

    Battlehawks vs. Stallions Week 7 UFL Prediction: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS +4.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com