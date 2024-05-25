Battlehawks vs. Renegades UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the Battlehawks vs. Renegades match fall under the 46-point total for bettors on Saturday afternoon? Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET from Choctaw Stadium.

Battlehawks vs. Renegades Event Information

Battlehawks (-3) at Arlington Renegades (+3); o/u 46

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 25, 2024

Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: ABC

Wilkins fills in for McCarron, leads Battlehawks to win

Manny Wilkins, checking in for injured starter AJ McCarron, made his first start in six years in Week 8 — and he ain’t afraid to wiggle. He had 52 passing yards and 47 rushing yards in the first half. Wilkins finished with 205 total yards, including 79 on the ground, in the Battlehawks’ 26-21 win at The Dome at America’s Center.

Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman finished with two scores and a tackle. Those two rushing touchdowns made Sunday’s game his first to score multiple times since 2020 with the New York Giants.

The Battlehawks defense came up with two interceptions and a crucial fourth-down stop to secure the third spot in the UFL playoffs and the first spot in the XFL Conference Championship Game.

For head coach Anthony Becht, this game served as a proving ground for Wilkins, who had steadfastly waited for the opportunity to lead the St. Louis on the field and show himself capable as a starter if and when McCarron can’t go.

Renegades manage just 15 points vs. Brahmas

The Renegades failed to find the rhythm they played with in Week 7 when they secured their first win of the season. Following a league-high 47 points last week, Arlington managed just 15 against San Antonio.

Despite their poor performance through three quarters, the Renegades pulled to within a score late in the game and gave themselves a chance to make a comeback following a touchdown with just over a minute left.

The Renegades couldn’t get their rushing and passing game to synchronize, however. While QB Luis Perez completed 22 of 33 for 209 with two touchdowns, the run game yielded just 63 yards on 15 rushes because Arlington found itself behind the chains and off-schedule for the majority of the game.

Couple that with zero scores once it reached the red zone, and it’s easier to see how an otherwise talented team has won just once this season.

Battlehawks vs. Renegades Prediction

Take the under. Only the Stallions have scored more points than the Battlehawks this season, but St. Louis could once again be without QB A.J. McCarron. If that’s the case, then expect their offense to have more issues.

Even if McCarron does start, however, the Renegades don’t have much offensive punch. St. Louis has also improved each week defensively and cause a lot of havoc (sacks, turnovers, etc.). Look for this game to be more of a defensive struggle in Arlington this afternoon.

Battlehawks vs. Renegades Week 9 UFL Prediction: UNDER 46