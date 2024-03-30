Battlehawks vs. Panthers UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Battlehawks vs. Panthers matchup will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit, MI as Week 1 of the newly minted UFL season continues. Will the Battlehawks cover as a 6.5-point road favorite? Or is that too many points to lay with the former XFL squad?

Battlehawks vs. Panthers Event Information

St. Louis Battlehawks (-6.5) at Michigan Panthers (+6.5); o/u 41.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 30, 2024

Detroit, MI, Ford Field

TV: FOX Sports

St. Louis selected to host 2024 UFL Championship

The UFL announced today that The Dome at America’s Center, home of the St. Louis Battlehawks, will be the host site of the 2024 UFL Championship Game on June 16, 2024. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 pm ET/4 pm CT on FOX.

“Selecting the championship game location is more than just the stadium, but the community and the fanbase that surrounds it. This is why we are proud to bring our Championship to St. Louis – a city that has loved and embraced spring football from the start,” said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. “Mayor Jones, The Dome at America’s Center staff, and the great team at Explore St. Louis have all been incredible partners, working tirelessly to support the Battlehawks and encourage the League to bring the Championship here. We couldn’t be more excited and look forward to the city’s welcome on June 16.”

Last Year’s USFL DPOY back with Panthers

Last year’s USFL Defensive Player of the year, Ginda led the league with 104 combined tackles. He also finished with three interceptions and a sack. An All-USFL performer last season, the San Jose State product spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.

Battlehawks vs. Panthers Prediction

Take St. Louis. One of the biggest advantages the Battlehawks have over most UFL teams is quarterback A.J. McCarron. Most football fans remember McCarron from his days leading Alabama to multiple national titles while in college, but the former NFL backup also led the XFL in passing touchdowns, completion percentage and passer rating in 2023. His experience in both college and at the pro level was evident in games a year ago, especially when it came to his pre-snap reads. Another offseason working with nearly an identical receiving corps as the one he had a year ago in St. Louis will be a major advantage for the Battlehawks (whose defense should be improved from a year ago, as well).

Meanwhile, the Panthers re-signed E.J. Perry for a third stint after he spent some time in the NFL with the Texans and Jaguars over the last few seasons. While he too has some experience, he’s not coming off a season in which he lit up the USFL like McCarron torched the XFL. I’m riding with the Battlehawks.

Battlehawks vs. Panthers Week 1 UFL Prediction: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS -6.5