Battlehawks vs. Defenders UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Battlehawks vs. Defenders matchup will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Will the Battlehawks cover as a 3.5-point road favorite? Or are the Defenders the better bet after giving the Battlehawks issues last season?

Battlehawks vs. Defenders Event Information

St. Louis Battlehawks (-3.5) at D.C. Defenders (+3.5); o/u 46.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Washington, D.C., Audi Field

TV: ESPN

Pearson’s return highlights electric St. Louis offense

Out for the first three weeks of the season while he recovered from a knee injury, the cat-quick receiver played well in his return to action for the Battlehawks.

Last year’s leading receiver in the XFL, Pearson finished with a game-high 10 receptions for 70 yards, including an 8-yard catch in the back of the end zone to complete the scoring in a 32-17 home victory over the Memphis Showboats.

St. Louis QB AJ McCarron had another big day, completing 35 of 45 (77.8%) passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns, with his lone blemish being an interception by Memphis safety Quenton Meeks. McCarron completed passes to 10 different receivers in the win, and the Battlehawks recorded 355 total yards of offense.

Ta’amu continues to play well for struggling Defenders

Along with Aaron McCarron, only Jordan Ta’amu has managed to solidify himself as QB1 in his respective franchise. Though the Defenders have already lost twice as many games this season as they did all last season in the XFL, Ta’amu continues to make plays for a team that created the best challenge yet for the undefeated Stallions.

Battlehawks vs. Defenders Prediction

Take St. Louis. The Battlehawks did have issues with the Defenders last season in the XFL, but St. Louis is a stronger team, and D.C., well, isn’t. Ta’amu will make his plays, but he won’t be able to keep up with McCarron and the Battlehawks on his own. St. Louis’ offense is one of the best, most-explosive offenses in the UFL. They have the best set of skill position players in the league and the St. Louis defense is getting stronger each week as well.

Battlehawks vs. Defenders Week 4 UFL Prediction: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS -3.5