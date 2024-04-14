Battlehawks vs. Brahmas UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the Battlehawks vs. Brahmas matchup produce enough points on Sunday afternoon in San Antonio to cash the over? Kickoff for this UFL Week 3 matchup is set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Battlehawks vs. Brahmas Event Information

St. Louis Battlehawks (-2) at San Antonio Brahmas (+2); o/u 42

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 14, 2024

The Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: ABC

Brahmas start 2-0 on season

No team has proven to be more capable of winning in non-conventional ways than the Brahmas so far this season. In Week 1, punter Brad Wing and center Alex Mollette combined on a trick pass-play to defeat the DC Defenders.

In Week 2, QB Chase Garbers led San Antonio to its 20-19 comeback win over the Memphis Showboats by scoring 12 points in the game’s final 48 seconds by taking advantage of the league rule that allows a losing team to elect to go for a fourth-and-12 from their own 28-yard line to retain possession of the ball while down a score instead of kicking off. It’s an alternative to the onside kick that exists only in the UFL.

After the conversion, the Brahmas marched downfield and ended the drive with Garbers linking up with Super Bowl champion Cody Latimer to complete the comeback. Garbers finished the game with a league-high 287 passing yards and three touchdowns.

A San Antonio squad that yielded twice as many penalty yards in the first half (42) as total yards (17) came alive to become the only other team besides Birmingham to begin the UFL season 2-0.

Battlehawks even record at 1-1

In Week 1, former Alabama QB AJ McCarron rued head coach Anthony Becht’s decision not to give him the ball with the game in the balance. In Week 2, McCarron got exactly what he wanted — and he responded in a big way.

With the game tied at 24-all in front of a professional spring football record crowd of more than 40,000 fans at The Dome at America’s Center, aka “The BattleDome,” McCarron marched his offense into field-goal range for former Lou Groza Award winner Andre Szmyt. The Syracuse product nailed a 23-yard field goal to give St. Louis the walk-off win against the defending XFL champion Arlington Renegades.

McCarron ended the game with 248 passing yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to former Oklahoma State receiver Marcell Ateman.

Battlehawks vs. Brahmas Prediction

Take the over. While the Battlehawks mustered only 16 points in their Week 1 loss to the Panthers, they rebounded offensively in their 27-24 victory over the Renegades last week. The Brahmas, meanwhile, didn’t wake up until the fourth quarter of their win last week but they’ll know they’ll need to get started quicker in order to beat St. Louis today.

This matchup features two of the best quarterbacks in the league. St. Louis has also had issues defensively dating back to last season, specifically against the run. This one should be a steady “shootout” today in San Antonio.

Battlehawks vs. Brahmas Week 3 UFL Prediction: OVER 42