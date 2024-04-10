Predictions for the Premier League Champions

The Premier League is the top tier in English football and started in 1992. Some consider it to be the most competitive league in the world. It’s also the most watched league on the planet.

The league consists of twenty clubs. Although more than 50 clubs have played in the league, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the only ones who have always been present in it. As well as being amongst these six, Arsenal, while under Arsene Wenger, were the only side in the league to have gone an entire season unbeaten.

Arsenal’s impressive record is not one other clubs are likely to emulate today. The Premier League is ever more competitive, and the battle is on at the top of the table for the title. Below is a look at some of the predictions as to who will win the title and why.

Arsenal

It’s tight at the top, with almost nothing in it between Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City. Despite moving to the top of the table, Arsenal haven’t earned the full confidence of the sportsbooks just yet and their online betting odds shift between second and third favourites to lift the title.

The Gunners have some tough games ahead of them to win if they’re to defy the expectations of the sportsbooks. Aston Villa sit just outside of the top three and could give Arsenal a real title race scares when they come to the Emirates. A win for Villa wouldn’t push the London side out of the top three, but if the Birmingham club build momentum from there, then Arsenal, the Sky Blues and the Reds will all be looking over their shoulder.

Emile Smith Rowe could play a key role in Arsenal’s title fortunes. Both times the midfielder featured heavily in the two goals that secured Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Luton Town. A long-term injury has obscured his potential, but his performance against Luton reminded Mikel Arteta just what he has to offer the side.

Liverpool

The Reds are the team that have stolen the hearts of the sportsbooks when it comes to title odds now, but a clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford could shake things up in the top three. The Red Devils may not be the formidable force they once were, but they certainly won’t allow the game to be a walk in their park for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool have been especially strong at home this season, having taken 35 points from the possible 39 up for grabs up until early March. Whether they or the opposing side goes ahead doesn’t seem to matter to Liverpool either, who have been able to salvage 22 points from games despite being in a losing position. Up until early March, out of twelve games in which the other team have gone ahead, Liverpool have come back and won six of them and pushed four to a draw.

Key players for Liverpool’s title hopes include Virgil Van Dijk and Darwin Nuñez. Van Dijk’s performance may have dipped last season, but his form has returned with a vengeance. The Dutchman provides leadership and has been a linchpin in Liverpool’s granite-like defence.

Meanwhile, Nuñez has proved the doubters wrong and been vital in both assists and in goal scoring. Manager Jurgen Klopp has stood by his man and this confidence and support has been instrumental in the player’s development and adaptation.

Manchester City

Manchester City started the season as favourites to lift the league title trophy, but sportsbooks have had second thoughts about their prediction as the league has gone on and have placed the defending champions as second favourites.

The Sky Blues may have to make some adjustments if the side are going to pull another league championship win out of the bag. Although they were able to pick up three points against derby rivals Manchester United and also against Newcastle United, they’ve only managed draws against their fellow main contenders Liverpool and Arsenal. Cup competition and Champions League competition could see slightly tired players going into some of the remaining games of the season. Not ideal when a challenging clash with Tottenham Hotspur still looms.

Striker Erling Haaland, one of the best in the world, will be instrumental in driving the team towards the title. The Norwegian international has found the back of the net 18 times in 24 appearances for the Manchester club this season, not to mention five times in two for the club’s FA Cup campaign and six in seven appearances as part of his Champions League duties.

None of the top three teams in this highly competitive league are allowing the others any breathing room in the chase for the title. Liverpool have become the favourites to be crowned winners at the end of the season, but the results of games could easily see a shift in positions and in title odds. Teams will push each other all the way to the end.