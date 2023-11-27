Champions League 2023/24: Predictions For All Of Group Stage Matchday 6 Fixtures

The Champions League is one of the most anticipated tournaments in the football world, having different winners for the past five seasons. This league’s suspense and thrill start from the group stage of thirty-two teams competing to get to the round of sixteen. Currently, the group stage is running, and we’ve experienced enough match days to know who the strong contenders are. Last year, the league was Manchester City and Inter Milan dominated their group stages, and unsurprisingly, they are strong contenders for this year’s title, too.

For matchday six, we have sixteen matches lined up between the thirty-two teams of the league. This matchday will be the final round of the group stage, where the top finishers of each group will advance to the round of sixteen. Find on this site predictions for week five, and football predictions for several other leagues in the football scene. The following headings highlight the matches for matchday six and our predictions.

RC Lens Vs. Sevilla

RC Lens and Sevilla are in group B, with Sevilla at the bottom of the table. Sevilla has the worst run of the group, losing two games and drawing two games over four matches. On the other hand, RC Lens, after the fourth match day, has the same number of points as PSV, who are currently the second in the group. This game means everything for Sevilla to qualify for the round of 16, and we’re predicting a win for them. They have the edge with better squad form and motivation. We predict a match of at least two goals in the full-time result.

PSV Vs. Arsenal

PSV and Arsenal are the other teams in Group B, which Arsenal is leading by nine points. Over four matches, Arsenal has been stellar, winning three games and losing one. On the other hand, PSV has won only one game of four matches, drawn two, and lost one. Their current form is no match for Arsenal, and we expect a straight win from Arsenal for matchday six.

Union Berlin Vs. Real Madrid

Union Berlin and Real Madrid are in group C, with Real Madrid topping the group’s table. Union Berlin is at the bottom, with zero matches won over four match days. Real Madrid, on the other hand, has won all four, and from their form and winning streak, the team is definitely not losing to Union Berlin. Our football predictions today say you should bet on Real Madrid to win with over two goals.

RB Salzburg Vs. Benfica

RB Salzburg and Benfica are in group D, with both at the bottom of the group table. RB Salzburg has won only one game out of four matches, while Benfica has lost all four matches. Both teams are not moving to the round of sixteen with their current number of points, so that this game could be anybody’s. However, we predict RB Salzburg will win this game with a narrow goal margin.

Image Credit: Soccernet

Napoli Vs. Braga

Napoli and Braga are in Group C, with Napoli above Braga with four points in the lead. Napoli would be fighting for their chance to qualify for the round of 16, and we’d be expecting Napoli in its best form against Braga. It might be a hard-fought victory, but we predict Napoli will win this.

Inter Milan Vs. Real Sociedad

This is one of the most anticipated games of the matchday six. Both teams have maintained excellent forms through the group stages, standing on the same number of points at intervals. From football tips by our experts, the most likely prediction between these teams is a draw.

Copenhagen Vs. Galatasaray

Both teams are in group A, with the same number of points from four matches. These teams have everything to fight for to qualify for the round of sixteen, but with the recent matches of both teams, we give Galatasaray the edge to win. It’ll be a hard-fought victory with a narrow goal margin.

Manchester United Vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has simply been unstoppable in their matches so far in the group stages. They’ve won all their matches and are in impeccable form. Manchester United is bottom of the table in Bayern’s group and stands no chance against the six-time UEFA league champions. Bet on Bayern to win this match with at least two goals.

RB Leipzig Vs. Young Boys

RB Leipzig has recorded three wins over four matches, while Young Boys has recorded none. The Young Boy team has almost nothing to fight for anymore, and we’re quite sure RB Leipzig will capitalize on this. RB Leipzig will win with at least two goals.

Crvena Zvezda Vs. Manchester City

Manchester City is another strong contender for the title with all wins so far in the game. Their form has been impeccable, and it’s almost a 100% surety that Crvena Zvezda is not winning against them. Bet on Manchester City’s straight win with at least two goals.

Antwerp Vs. Barcelona

Barcelona has also been one of the strong contenders for the title, although not with a run as good as Bayern or Manchester City. They lead the teams in Group H, with Antwerp at the bottom of the table. Antwerp has lost all games since the beginning of the group stage, and we’re predicting they’ll lose again to Barcelona.

Porto Vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Also teams in Group H, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk, sit at number two and three, respectively. Although Porto sits at a higher position, it’ll be a hard-fought victory against Shkathtar as they also have a fighting chance. We predict a narrow-goal-margin win for Porto.

Feyenoord Vs. Celtic

Celtic has been poor in Group E, losing three matches and drawing one of four games. Feyenoord has better form and is the obvious favorite to win this match.

Dortmund Vs. PSG

Both teams are strong contenders in their group stage, and we’re expecting quite a game from this match. We predict this match will most likely end in a draw or for PSG to pull a tight win.

Atletico Madrid Vs. Lazio

These teams are also the two strong contenders in their group stage, with Atletico Madrid leading the pack and Lazio following second. However, for this upcoming match between them, Atletico has the better form and motivation to win.

Image Credit: Morocco World News

Newcastle Vs. Milan

Surprisingly, AC Milan and Newcastle are third and fourth in Group F, respectively. Newcastle seems to be overwhelmed with the pressure of the Champions League, recording only one win since the beginning of the competition. Milan has also won only one game but has drawn two games and lost one, compared to the two Newcastle has lost. Both teams have a lot to fight for to qualify for the round of sixteen, and we see Newcastle using their home advantage to win this game.

Conclusion

These are our champion league predictions for the sixth matchday of the 2023/2024 season. We’re hoping it turns out as exciting as it looks, and we’ll be here for analysis and predictions of the round of sixteen!