Wild vs. Stars Prediction: Will Dallas Complete Season Sweep?

Even though the line in Wednesday night’s Wild vs. Stars matchup is inflated, is Dallas still a sound play as a home favorite? The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET from American Airlines Arena.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

023 Minnesota Wild (+158) at 024 Dallas Stars (-192); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: TNT

Wild vs. Stars: Bettors Hammering Dallas’ Moneyline on Wednesday

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Fleury Hung out to Dry in Latest Loss

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 of 20 shots in Monday’s 4-0 loss to the Stars. The Wild couldn’t get anything going on offense, leaving Fleury with no support. The 39-year-old has lost four of his last five outings, but this was the first time he’s given up more than three goals since taking over the starting role with Filip Gustavsson (lower body) out. Fleury is now 7-9-2 with a 3.12 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 19 games this season. The Wild face the Stars again Wednesday, with that game in Dallas.

Benn Provides Power Play Assist in Win

Jamie Benn provided a power-play assist in Monday’s 4-0 win over the Wild. Benn continues to chip in on offense, with five points, including three on the power play, over his last six games. The 34-year-old set up a Jason Robertson’s insurance tally in the third period. Benn is up to 26 points (nine on the power play) with 65 shots on net, 35 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 39 appearances this season in a third-line role.

Wild vs. Stars Betting Trends: Under has been profitable in Minnesota Games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 20 of Dallas’ last 26 games

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Minnesota’s last 11 games against Dallas

Wild vs. Stars Betting Prediction

Take Dallas. The Wild have dropped five out of their last six games overall and are winless in their last five games against the Stars. Minnesota has also dropped 33 out of its last 45 games when playing on the road against Dallas and is just 1-4 in its last five games when facing a conference foe. On the other side, the Stars are 21-8 in their last 29 games when facing a Central Division opponent.

Wild vs. Stars Prediction: DALLAS STARS -192