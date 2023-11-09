Wild vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With New York listed as moneyline home favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Wild vs. Rangers matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

005 Minnesota Wild (+120) at 006 New York Rangers (-144); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Wild vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click

Minnesota Wild DFS SPIN

Jared Spurgeon (upper body) is expected to be unavailable for at least the Wild’s next two games, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports Wednesday.

Spurgeon will have missed 14 games when Minnesota faces Dallas on Sunday. The continued absence of the veteran no doubt factored into the club’s decision to bring in Zach Bogosian while trading away Calen Addison on Wednesday. Whenever Spurgeon is given the all-clear, he could find himself slotting into the No. 1 power-play unit which would bolster his offensive upside.

New York Rangers DFS SPIN

Jonathan Quick is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports Wednesday. Quick has a 3-0-1 record, 1.77 GAA and .935 save percentage in five outings this season. Igor Shesterkin has missed the Rangers’ last two contests with a lower-body injury, so New York might be without its top two goaltenders for Thursday’s home game against Minnesota. The Rangers recalled Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand from AHL Hartford as a result.

Wild vs. Rangers NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of NY Rangers’ last 11 games played on a Thursday.

NY Rangers are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the favourite.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Minnesota’s last 11 games.

The over/under has gone OVER in 9 of Minnesota’s last 11 games this season.

Wild vs. Rangers NHL Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 5-1 in the Rangers’ last six games against the Wild. The over is also 8-2 in the Wild’s last 10 games and is 7-2 in Minnesota’s last nine games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

Wild vs. Rangers NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5