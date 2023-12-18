Close Menu
    Wild vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Wild vs. Penguins

    Will Pittsburgh cash for bettors against Minnesota on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. ET or is there a better bet for tonight’s Wild vs. Penguins matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    013 Minnesota Wild (-102) at 014 Pittsburgh Penguins (-118); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

    PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Wild vs. Penguins Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Minnesota Wild DFS SPIN

    Filip Gustavsson turned aside 35 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Canucks. Teddy Blueger spoiled his shutout bid early in the second period by chipping home a feed out of the corner from Dakota Joshua, but otherwise Gustavsson shut down Vancouver’s offense completely. The 25-year-old netminder has won three straight starts and six of his last seven, posting an eye-popping 1.26 GAA and .954 save percentage over the latter stretch as he puts his early-season struggles firmly in the rearview mirror.

    Pittsburgh Penguins DFS SPIN

    Tristan Jarry allowed four goals on 14 shots Saturday before being relieved by Alex Nedeljkovic in the second period. The Penguins lost 7-0 and Jarry took the loss.

    The Maple Leafs were playing without superstar Auston Matthews (illness), but that didn’t matter — they came in waves and the Pens had no response. Nedeljkovic made 18 saves in relief. This month has been tough on Jarry, who has recorded a 1-3-1 record with 14 goals allowed. But overall, he sports a 9-11-2 record with a 2.61 GAA and .913 save percentage.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games

    Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing Minnesota

    Pittsburgh is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Minnesota

    Wild vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

    Take Pittsburgh. The Wild are just 4-12 in their last 16 games against the Penguins, which includes a 1-8 mark over their last nine games versus Pittsburgh. Minnesota also just 2-7 in its last nine road games versus the Penguins, who have won five out of their last six non-conference games.

    Wild vs. Penguins NHL Prediction: PITTSBURGH PENGUINS -118

