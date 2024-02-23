Wild vs. Oilers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 6.5, is the over the best bet for Friday night’s Wild vs. Oilers matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

027 Minnesota Wild (+140) at 028 Edmonton Oilers (-170); o/u 6.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 23, 2024

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Wild vs. Oilers: Public Bettors Love Edmonton on Moneyline

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Kaprizov Adds two More Points vs. Jets

Kirill Kaprizov tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to Winnipeg. Kaprizov followed up Monday’s six-point outburst with another multi-point effort versus the Jets, cutting the deficit to 5-2 with a power-play goal in the third period before adding an assist on Marco Rossi’s tally just over a minute later. The 26-year-old Kaprizov now has five goals and 14 points during his current six-game scoring streak. He’s registered 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) over his last 21 contests — he’s up to 24 goals and 59 points through 49 games this season.

McDavid Keeps Dealing Helpers

Connor McDavid recorded two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins. McDavid helped out on tallies by linemates Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman. While his goal drought is up to seven games, McDavid has racked up a stellar 14 assists over his last five outings. The 27-year-old superstar is up to 85 points, 169 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-25 rating through 51 appearances, and there’s little reason to think he’ll slow down as the Oilers contend for second place in the Pacific Division.

Wild vs. Oilers Betting Trends:

Wild are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Oilers are 20-4 SU in their last 24 games

Wild are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games on the road

Oilers are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Minnesota

Wild vs. Oilers Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in nine out of the Wild’s last 12 road games, is 5-2 in their last seven road games versus Edmonton and is 8-3 in their last 11 games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the Oilers’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the Western Conference and is 6-1 in their last seven games played in February.

Wild vs. Oilers Prediction: OVER 6.5