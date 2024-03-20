Wild vs. Kings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Despite the number sitting at just 5.5, is the under the best bet on the board in Wednesday night’s Wild vs. Kings matchup? The puck will drop tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET from crypto.com Arena.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

031 Minnesota Wild (+122) at 032 Los Angeles Kings (-146); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Wild vs. Kings: Public Bettors Leaning with L.A.

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Kings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Fleury to Face Kings on Wednesday night

Marc-Andre Fleury will guard the road net Wednesday against the Kings, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic. Fleury will get the second half of Minnesota’s back-to-back after Filip Gustavsson plays Tuesday against Anaheim. The 39-year-old Fleury has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his past seven outings, posting a 5-1-1 record with a .937 save percentage during that span. He has a 16-11-4 record this season with a 2.67 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 34 appearances. The Kings sit 19th in the league this campaign with 3.01 goals per contest.

Kempe Hands out trio of Assists

Adrian Kempe notched three assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday’s 6-2 win over the Blackhawks. Kempe assisted on three straight goals in the second period, one from Vladislav Gavrikov and two more from Anze Kopitar. This was Kempe’s second multi-point effort over six contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old has 21 goals, 37 helpers, 206 shots on net, 96 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 63 appearances.

Wild vs. Kings Betting Trends:

Minnesota is 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Los Angeles is 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

Minnesota is 7-0 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Los Angeles is 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the Central Division

Wild vs. Kings Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the Wild’s last six games overall, has cashed in four out of their last five road games and is 5-1 in their last six conference games. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Kings’ last 10 games when facing an opponent from the Central Division, is 4-1 in their last five home games when playing against Minnesota and is 11-4 in their last 15 games overall.

Wild vs. Kings Prediction: UNDER 5.5