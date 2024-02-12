Wild vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Vegas is currently a moneyline favorite versus Minnesota for Monday night’s 10:00 p.m. ET matchup from T-Mobile Arena. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Wild vs. Golden Knights matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

007 Minnesota Wild (+122) at 008 Vegas Golden Knights (-146); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 12, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Wild vs. Golden Knights: Public Bettors Love Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 84% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Kaprizov Nets Two Points Including Game Winner

Kirill Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Friday’s 3-2 victory over the Penguins. His third-period tally wasn’t without controversy, as the puck seemed to hit the netting above the glass in the corner just prior to Kaprizov pouncing on a rebound and firing it behind Alex Nedeljkovic.

The on-ice officials allowed the play continue, and the review after a Pittsburgh challenge was deemed inconclusive. It was Kaprizov’s fifth game-winner of the season, a mark he’s reached in each of the last three campaigns, and he’s also now scored 20-plus goals in all four of his seasons in the NHL. In 10 games since he returned from an upper-body injury, Kaprizov has piled up seven goals and 13 points.

Barbashev Sets up Early Tally

Ivan Barbashev registered an assist and two hits in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Coyotes. Barbashev saw a six-game point streak snapped in Tuesday’s win over the Oilers, but he quickly got on the scoresheet Thursday. The 28-year-old set up Jonathan Marchessault’s goal 19 seconds into the game. Barbashev is up to 31 points, 79 shots on net, 85 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 52 appearances. He’s earned 12 of those points over his last eight contests.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Vegas’ last 6 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 6 games on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 14 of Vegas’ last 20 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Wild vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. The Wild are just 3-9 in their last 12 games against the Golden Knights and have dropped five out of their last six games when playing Vegas on the road. Minnesota is just 1-8 in its last nine conference games as well and is 6-22 in its last 28 games when playing as an underdog. On the other side, the Golden Knights are 8-3 in their last 11 games, are 22-7 in their last 29 home games and are 26-11 in their last 37 games played in the month of February.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -146