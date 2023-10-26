Wild vs. Flyers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

A pair of teams with identical 3-2-1 records will clash in Philadelphia on Thursday night where the Flyers will host the Wild at 7:30 p.m. ET. With Minnesota listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart play in tonight’s Wild vs. Flyers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

047 Minnesota Wild (-120) at 048 Philadelphia Flyers (+100); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 26, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Wild vs. Flyers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Flyers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Minnesota Wild DFS SPIN

Filip Gustavsson allowed four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday’s 7-4 win against the Oilers. Gustavsson and the Wild actually found themselves behind by a 3-2 score heading into the third period, but the offense managed to light the lamp five times to flip the script. It was Gustavsson’s first victory since he blanked the Panthers on Oct. 12. The Wild are back at it Thursday against the Flyers.

Philadelphia Flyers DFS SPIN

Carter Hart stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Hart was excellent for most of the game, but he gave up a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes to squander the strong performance. The 25-year-old has allowed 11 goals over five appearances this season while posting a 3-2-0 record with one shutout. Hart’s talent has never been in question, but this is the first time in years the team in front of him has not been a hindrance to his performance. He’ll likely get the nod for Thursday’s home game versus the Wild.

Wild vs. Flyers NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 5 games

Minnesota is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The Flyers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Minnesota

Wild vs. Flyers NHL Betting Prediction

Take Minnesota. The Flyers are just 3-9 in their last 12 games when listed as an underdog. If you expand that out even further, they’re 7-21 in their last 28 games dating back to last season when receiving plus odds. Philadelphia is also just 1-4 in its last five games against Minnesota and has dropped seven out of its last 10 games when facing an opponent in the Central Division.

Wild vs. Flyers NHL Prediction: MINNESOTA WILD -120