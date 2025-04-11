Wild vs. Flames Prediction: Will Calgary take down a struggling Minnesota squad?

The Minnesota Wild (43-29-7) will face off against the Calgary Flames (37-27-14) on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 9:00 PM CT. The game will be at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. This matchup holds significant playoff implications for both teams.​ What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Wild vs. Flames matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Wild (-120) at Calgary Flames (+100); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 11, 2025

Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

TV: ESPN+

Wild vs. Flames Public Betting: Bettors Backing Home Dog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Flames’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently. Make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

The Wild are currently tied with the St. Louis Blues for the top wild card spot in the Western Conference. Each team holds 93 points. A win against the Flames would secure a playoff berth for Minnesota. Conversely, the Flames, trailing by five points, face elimination from playoff contention with a loss in this game.

Minnesota Wild: Reinforcements Return

Minnesota’s recent 8-7 overtime victory against the San Jose Sharks saw the return of key players Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek. Eriksson Ek netted four goals, while Kaprizov contributed two goals and an assist. Kaprizov also scored the game-winner in overtime. Filip Gustavsson is expected to start in goal; he holds a 30-18-6 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .915 save percentage this season.

Calgary Flames: Fighting to Stay Alive

The Flames have a 5-2-3 record in their last 10 games, averaging 2.7 goals per game. However, a recent 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks has put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. They surrendered two goals in eight seconds late in the third period. Goaltender Dustin Wolf, with a 26-16-8 record, a 2.64 GAA, and a .910 save percentage, is expected to be in net.

Head-to-Head

Calgary leads the season series 2-0, with a 4-3 shootout win in November and a 5-4 victory in January.

Wild vs. Flames Betting Prediction

Given the return of key players and the high stakes, the Wild are favored to win. However, Calgary’s home advantage and desperation to stay in the playoff race make this a tightly contested matchup. I’m backing Calgary at Bovada. The Flames have won three straight games versus the Wild and have won four out of their last six games versus Minnesota overall.

Wild vs. Flames Prediction: CALGARY FLAMES +100