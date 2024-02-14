Wild vs. Coyotes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Minnesota listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best bet for Wednesday night’s Wild vs. Coyotes matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

035 Minnesota Wild (-118) at 036 Arizona Coyotes (-102); o/u 5.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Wild vs. Coyotes: Public Bettors Siding with Home Dog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Coyotes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Kaprizov Supplies two Assists in Win

Kirill Kaprizov logged two assists, including one on the power play, and six shots on goal in Monday’s 5-3 win over the Golden Knights. Kaprizov helped out on both of the Wild’s goals in the first period. The 26-year-old has been strong since returning from an upper-body injury Jan. 13, earning seven goals and eight assists over his last 11 outings. He’s at 49 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 45 appearances this season.

Keller Adds Another Helper in Loss to Flyers

Clayton Keller logged an assist in Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Flyers. Keller has racked up four goals and six assists over his last eight games, going scoreless just once in that span. The 25-year-old set up a Matt Dumba tally in the first period. Keller’s recent surge has him up to 49 points, 151 shots on net and a minus-16 rating through 51 appearances as the Coyotes’ top forward.

Wild vs. Coyotes Betting Trends:

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Arizona’s last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Minnesota’s last 11 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Arizona’s last 9 games when playing at home against Minnesota

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Wild vs. Coyotes Betting Prediction

Take Minnesota. The Wild are 6-2 in their last eight games overall, are 14-5 in their last 19 games against Arizona and are 4-1 in their last five games on the road. On the other side, the Coyotes are just 4-12 in their last 16 games overall, including a mark of 0-6 in their last six games. Arizona is also 2-6 in its last eight games against Western Conference opponents, is 1-5 in its last six games played in February and 4-12 in its last 16 games when listed as an underdog.

Wild vs. Coyotes Prediction: MINNESOTA WILD -118