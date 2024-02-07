Wild vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Wild vs. Blackhawks matchup will be the second game of TNT’s doubleheader on Wednesday night. With little to no value in the moneyline, what’s the smart bet when it comes to tonight’s 5.5-goal total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

031 Minnesota Wild (-235) at 032 Chicago Blackhawks (+190); o/u 5.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 7, 2024

United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: TNT

Wild vs. Blackhawks: Public Bettors Love Minnesota on Wednesday

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Wild moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Gustavsson Gets non Wednesday for Wild

Filip Gustavsson will guard the crease Wednesday on the road against Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic. Gustavsson has lost his last two games, allowing six goals on 54 shots over that stretch. The 25-year-old has posted a 13-13-2 record and his save percentage is a sub-par .896 on the year. He will look to bounce back against a rebuilding Chicago team that ranks dead last in total goals per game at 2.08 and second to last in shots per game at 26.4.

Mrazek Takes Third Straight Shutout Loss

Petr Mrazek stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the Flames. Mrazek can’t play a whole lot better than he has during his three-game losing streak, in which he’s allowed just five goals on 93 shots. However, he also can’t win if the team in front of him continues to fail to score — all three losses during that skid have been via shutout. The 31-year-old netminder is now 12-19-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 34 appearances. If you have to turn to a Chicago goalie, your fantasy team is probably in trouble already, but Mrazek’s not hurting anyone’s ratios lately.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends:

Minnesota are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against Chicago

Chicago are 3-13 SU in their last 16 games

Minnesota are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Chicago

Chicago are 10-35 SU in their last 45 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Wild vs. Blackhawks Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of Minnesota’s last seven games against Chicago, is 8-3 in the Wild’s last 11 games against an opponent from the Western Conference and is 9-1 in their last 10 games played in the month of February. On the other side, the under is 8-2 in the Blackhawks’ last 10 games overall is, 5-2 in their last seven games against the Wild and is 7-1 in their last eight games against an opponent from the Western Conference.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Prediction: UNDER 5.5