    NHL Articles

    Wild vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Wild vs. Avalanche

    Will the Wild vs. Avalanche matchup cash the under when the two teams square off at Ball Arena at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    075 Minnesota Wild (+168) at 076 Colorado Avalanche (-205); o/u 6.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 8, 2024

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    TV: NHL Network

    Wild vs. Avalanche: Public Bettors All Over Detroit

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Eriksson Ek Busts Goal Drought

    Joel Eriksson Ek scored the game-winner and added an assist in Thursday’s 5-2 win over Arizona. That’s Eriksson Ek’s 29th tally of the season and snaps a seven-game skid. That seven-game goal drought came on the heels of a hat trick and a four-game stretch over which he scored seven times. While he has 57 points in 63 games, Eriksson Ek can run hot and cold in terms of offensive production. Though, in terms of his utility to the Wild, he’s always logging big, important minutes.

    Toews Maintains Streaks

    Devon Toews logged an assist, three shots on net and two blocks in Wednesday’s 7-2 win over Detroit. Toews stretched his point streak to five games early in the first period with the primary assist on the first of Cale Makar’s three goals. However, a third consecutive 50-point season seems unlikely — Toews needs 13 points over the final 18 games to reach that mark — but he’s still among the top-20 defensemen in scoring.

    Minnesota is 8-3 SU in their last 11 games on the road

    Colorado is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Minnesota is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Colorado

    Colorado is 21-4 SU in their last 25 games at home

    Wild vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Avalanche’s last eight games, is 9-2 in their last 11 conference games and is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Central Division. The total has also fallen under in 13 out of Colorado’s last 16 games on Friday, is 6-2 in its last eight games when playing as a favorite and is 5-1 in its last six home games when playing on a Friday.

    Wild vs. Avalanche Prediction: UNDER 6.5

