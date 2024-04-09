Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Wild vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Wild vs. Avalanche

    The Wild vs. Avalanche matchup will drop the puck at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night from Ball Arena in Denver, CO. With the Avalanche listed as heavy home favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best value on the board tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    019 Minnesota Wild (+160) at 020 Colorado Avalanche (-194); o/u 6.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    TV: ESPN

    Zuccarello contributes an assist in 4-0 win

    Mats Zuccarello contributed an assist in a 4-0 win over Chicago on Sunday. Zuccarello has chipped in four helpers during a three-game point spree. He only had two assists in nine contests before his recent success. Still, Zuccarello hasn’t scored a goal since Feb. 23 against Edmonton. During his 19-game goal drought, he has supplied 14 assists and a whopping 51 shots on net.

    Makar garners power-play apple vs. Stars

    Cale Makar notched a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday’s 7-4 loss to the Stars. Makar has a helper in three straight games and six points over his last five outings. The defenseman helped out on an Artturi Lehkonen tally in the second period. Makar is up to 19 goals, 65 assists, 220 shots on net, 136 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 73 contests. He needs two more points to match his career high of 86 from 2021-22.

    Wild are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games against Colorado

    Avalanche are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Wild are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Colorado

    Avalanche are 20-5 SU in their last 25 games at home

    Wild vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Wild’s last seven road games, is 5-2 in their last seven games played in the month of April and is 4-1 in their last five games when playing on a Tuesday. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Avalanche’s last 11 home games when playing on a Tuesday.

    Wild vs. Avalanche Prediction: UNDER 6.5

