Tuesday NHL Best Bets April 7: Will Oilers vs. Mammoth turn high-scoring?

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens, Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Oilers vs. Mammoth Picks (April 7, 2026)

Tuesday’s NHL slate is a perfect example of how understanding pace and matchup dynamics can unlock betting value. With playoff positioning tightening, some teams are locking into structured, defensive hockey—while others are leaning into their offensive strengths to secure crucial points.

That creates a clear split on tonight’s board: one matchup that should slow to a crawl, and two that have all the makings of wide-open, high-scoring games. Let’s break it down.

Golden Knights at Canadiens UNDER 6.5 Goals (7:00PM ET)

This is shaping up to be a tight, disciplined matchup.

Vegas is one of the more structured teams in the league and typically thrives in games where they can control tempo and limit high-danger chances. They’re comfortable playing patient, methodical hockey—especially on the road.

Montreal, meanwhile, has shown they can adapt to that style, particularly in meaningful late-season games. Against a team like Vegas, they’re unlikely to open things up and instead will focus on defensive positioning and minimizing mistakes.

The key here is game script. If this stays controlled early, both teams will settle into a slower pace, limiting transition opportunities and odd-man rushes.

With a 6.5 total, this projects closer to a 3-2 type of game.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 goals

Bruins at Hurricanes OVER 6 Goals (7:00PM ET)

This is a great spot for an over.

Both teams have the ability to generate offense in multiple ways, and more importantly, both are capable of pushing pace when facing high-level competition. These aren’t teams that sit back—they attack.

Boston brings a balanced offensive approach, while Carolina thrives on pressure and shot volume, especially at home. That combination often leads to games where chances pile up on both sides.

Another key factor: special teams. With this level of talent on the ice, power-play opportunities can quickly turn into goals, pushing totals higher.

At a number of 6, you don’t need an extreme shootout—just consistent pressure and conversion. A 4-3 type of game gets you there.

Pick: OVER 6 goals

Oilers at Mammoth OVER 6.5 Goals (9:30PM ET)

This is the most explosive matchup on the board.

Edmonton continues to be one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the league, capable of scoring in bunches and turning games into track meets quickly. Their style naturally drives overs, especially against teams willing to trade chances.

Utah (Mammoth) has also shown a tendency to play in higher-event games, particularly when facing elite offensive teams. Instead of slowing things down, they often get pulled into a faster pace—which plays directly into this over.

The biggest factor here is how quickly this game can open up. If Edmonton gets rolling early, this could turn into a back-and-forth scoring battle with plenty of opportunities on both sides.

With a 6.5 total, the ceiling is high.

Pick: OVER 6.5 goals

Tuesday NHL Best Bets April 7