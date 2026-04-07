Tuesday NHL Best Bets April 7: Will Oilers vs. Mammoth turn high-scoring?

Last Updated on April 7, 2026 10:52 am by Anthony Rome
Tuesday’s NHL slate is a perfect example of how understanding pace and matchup dynamics can unlock betting value. With playoff positioning tightening, some teams are locking into structured, defensive hockey—while others are leaning into their offensive strengths to secure crucial points.
That creates a clear split on tonight’s board: one matchup that should slow to a crawl, and two that have all the makings of wide-open, high-scoring games. Let’s break it down.
- Golden Knights/Canadiens UNDER 6.5
- Bruins/Hurricanes OVER 6
- Oilers/Mammoth OVER 6.5
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