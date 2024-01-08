Close Menu
    Stars vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Stars vs. Wild

    The Stars vs. Wild total opened at 6.5 and that’s where it currently sits at most sports books. Is the under the smart bet tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET from Xcel Energy Center?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    069 Dallas Stars (-140) at 070 Minnesota Wild (+116); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 8, 2024

    Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Stars vs. Wild Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Stars’ Robertson Productive in Loss

    Jason Robertson scored a goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Predators. Robertson scored midway through the third period to cut the deficit to one, but the Stars failed to pull even.

    The winger is doing his part lately with five multi-point efforts over his last 12 games, a span in which he’s racked up five goals and 10 assists. Robertson is up to 13 goals, 38 points (12 on the power play), 111 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 38 appearances. He should continue to operate at around a point-per-game pace while logging top-line minutes.

    Wild Activate Zuccarello from IR

    Mats Zuccarello (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday. Zuccarello was expected to miss at least another few games but it now appears that he’ll be back in the lineup Saturday against Columbus. The 36-year-old has missed the last nine games and hasn’t played since Dec. 16. Zuccarello has six goals and 28 points through 28 contests this season. He’ll jump back into the top-six with a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.

    Minnesota are 3-18 SU in their last 21 games when playing as the underdog.

    Minnesota are 3-17 SU in their last 20 games when playing as the underdog.

    The total has gone OVER in 13 of Dallas’ last 15 games.

    The total has gone OVER in 13 of Dallas’ last 15 games this season.

    Stars vs. Wild Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which is 7-3 in Minnesota’s last 10 games against Dallas. The under is also 9-2 in the Wild’s last 11 home games and is 5-1 in the Wild’s last six games against a Western Conference foe. The under is also 7-3 in the Wild’s last 10 games against an opponent Central Division and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of January.

    Stars vs. Wild NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5

