Stars vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Stars vs. Red Wings matchup pits a strong road team in Dallas against a solid home squad in Detroit. With the Stars listed as road favorites, which side will emerge victorious tonight in Detroit?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

049 Dallas Stars (-144) at 050 Detroit Red Wings (+120); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stars vs. Red Wings: Bettors Throwing Money Behind Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Robertson Scores in OT Loss vs. Islanders

Jason Robertson scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Sunday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders. Robertson got the Stars on the board midway through the second period, beating Ilya Sorokin off a cross-ice feed from Joe Pavelski to tie the game 1-1. While the goal was Robertson’s first in five games, the 24-year-old winger now has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in his last 17 contests. He’s up to 16 goals and 48 points through 46 games this season.

Lyon Turns Aside 27 Shots in Win vs. Lightning

Alex Lyon stopped 27 of 28 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay.Lyon was sharp Sunday, allowing just a Victor Hedman goal in the opening period before blanking the Lightning over the final two frames en route to the one-goal win. The 31-year-old netminder has been solid since taking over the starting job with Ville Husso (lower body) on injured reserve — Lyon has gone 6-1-1 with a .927 save percentage in eight outings since the start of January. Overall, he’s 11-5-1 with a .922 save percentage and 2.47 GAA this season.

Stars vs. Red Wings Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Dallas’ last 8 games against Detroit

The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of Detroit’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Dallas’ last 7 games on the road

Stars vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

Take Detroit. The Stars are 16-5 in their last 21 games against the Red Wings, which includes a mark of 12-2 in their last 14 games versus Detroit. Dallas is 4-1 in its last five games when playing on the road against Detroit, is 5-2 in its last seven games when playing as a favorite and is 4-1 in its last five road games when playing on the road. The Red Wings are also 15-36 in their last 51 games against a Central Division foe.

Stars vs. Red Wings Prediction: DALLAS STARS -144