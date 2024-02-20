Stars vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following their come-from-behind victory against the Islanders on Sunday, will the Rangers pick up another victory for bettors when they host the Stars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday? Or is there a better bet when it comes to tonight’s Stars vs. Rangers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

057 Dallas Stars (+114) at 058 New York Rangers (-137); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stars vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Siding with Host New York

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Oettinger Falls to Bruins in Shootout

Jake Oettinger stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins. Oettinger was solid Monday, holding Boston to a single goal in each period, though he ultimately wound up with the loss in a nine-round shootout. It’s the second straight loss in extra time for Oettinger after he’d won his previous seven starts. The 25-year-old netminder falls to 20-9-4 on the year with a .904 save percentage and 2.93 GAA. Scott Wedgewood figures to start Tuesday against the Rangers in the second leg of a back-to-back, which would set Oettinger up for a road matchup in Ottawa on Thursday.

Shesterkin Hangs on for Overtime Win vs. Islanders

Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves in Sunday’s 6-5 overtime win over the Islanders. The Rangers were down 4-1 early in the second period, but Shesterkin kept his focus and gave his squad a chance to mount a comeback. It’s the 28-year-old netminder’s third straight win, but while Shesterkin is 4-1-1 over his last six starts, he’s given up 17 goals on 160 shots (.894 save percentage) over that stretch as he struggles to find consistency.

Stars vs. Rangers Betting Trends:

Over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Dallas’ last 10 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’ last 7 games against NY Rangers

Over/under has gone UNDER in 7 of Dallas’ last 10 games when playing on the road against NY Rangers

The total has gone OVER in 11 of NY Rangers’ last 14 games played on a Tuesday

Stars vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take New York. The Rangers have won seven straight games overall, nine of 12 games at Madison Square Garden and 31 of 44 games against an opponent from the Western Conference. New York is also 4-1 in its last five games against an opponent from the Central Division, is 13-4 in its last 17 games played in the month of February and is 5-0 in its last five games when listed as a favorite.

Stars vs. Rangers Prediction: NEW YORK RANGERS -137