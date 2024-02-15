Stars vs. Predators NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Stars have had plenty of success against the Predators in recent meetings between the two teams but will Dallas come through for bettors on Thursday night? This Stars vs. Predators matchup is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Stars vs. Predators: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Oettinger Stops 232 in Win

Jake Oettinger turned aside 32 of 34 shots in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over Carolina. Oettinger was sharp Tuesday, holding the Hurricanes to a pair of second-period goals en route to a sixth straight win and his eighth victory in nine outings. The 25-year-old netminder improved to 19-9-2 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.90 GAA this season. Oettinger will likely get the chance for a seventh straight win Thursday on the road versus Nashville.

Saros Keeps Busy in Loss

Juuse Saros stopped 43 of 46 shots in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Devils. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Saros’ 43 saves were by far a season high, but the Devils’ relentless attack proved too much. The 28-year-old has gone 5-7-1 over 13 games since the start of January, a mediocre stretch that has the Predators just treading water in the wild-card race. Saros is down to 20-20-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 42 starts. Only Saros and Petr Mrazek have at least 20 losses among goalies with 30 appearances so far this season.

Stars vs. Predators Betting Trends:

The over/under has gone UNDER in 8 of Nashville’s last 11 games

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Dallas’ last 22 games when playing on the road against Nashville

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Nashville’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Dallas’ last 17 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Stars vs. Predators Betting Prediction

Take Dallas. The Stars are 9-3 in their last 12 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven games against Nashville and are 10-4 in their last 14 games against an opponent in the Western Conference. On the other side, the Predators are just 2-6 in their last eight games and are 3-8 in their last 11 games at home.

Stars vs. Predators Prediction: DALLAS STARS -138