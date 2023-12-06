Close Menu
    Stars vs. Panthers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Stars vs. Panthers

    With the home team listed as slight favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Stars vs. Panthers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    067 Dallas Stars (-102) at 068 Florida Panthers (-118); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

    Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

    TV: TNT

    Stars vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Dallas Stars DFS SPIN

    Jake Oettinger turned aside 19 of 23 shots in a 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday. Oettinger has been mostly good this season, but there have been blemishes with this being the third time he’s allowed at least four goals in a contest. To be fair, Dallas didn’t give him any offensive support, making it wrong to pin the defeat solely on him. Oettinger still has a 10-5-2 record, 2.53 GAA and .915 save percentage in 17 appearances this year, so it would be best just to accept the loss and move on. For what it’s worth, after surrendering six goals to Calgary on Nov. 24, he responded with a 27-save shutout versus the Jets in his very next start, so this one rough outing isn’t necessarily a sign of bad things to come.

    Florida Panthers DFS SPIN

    Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Islanders on Saturday. His goal came on a rebound in the third. Verhaeghe has put up two straight two-point games (two goals, two assists). And he has five points, including three goals, and 17 shots in his last four games. Verhaeghe sits third in Panthers’ scoring with 20 points, and second in goals (11). He’s behind his 2022-23 pace (42 goals, 73 points), but not by much — he could deliver 68 points, including 37 goals, if he can keep this up. Verhaeghe is the one that got away from both the Leafs, who drafted him in 2013, and the Lightning, who traded him to their cross-state rival in 2019.

    Dallas is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Florida

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Dallas’s last 5 games when playing Florida

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Florida’s last 6 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Florida’s last 5 games when playing Dallas

    Stars vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which cashed in four of the previous five meetings between these two teams. The over is also 7-3 in the Stars’ last 10 games overall, as well as in six out of Dallas’ last eight games when playing on the road on Wednesday. On the other side, the over hit in five of the Panthers’ last seven games at home and in 21 out of Florida’s last 30 games when facing a foe from the Central Division.

    Stars vs. Panthers NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5

