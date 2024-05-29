Stars vs. Oilers Game 4 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Stars currently lead the Oilers 2-1 in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals. With Game 4 set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Stars vs. Oilers clash from Edmonton, AB?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

051 Dallas Stars (+114) at 052 Edmonton Oilers (-137); o/u 5.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TNT

Stars vs. Oilers Game 4: Public Bettors Love Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Robertson supplies hat trick in Stars’ Game 3 win

Jason Robertson scored three goals and went plus-2 in Monday’s 5-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3. Robertson entered Monday with no goals over his last 10 games. Part of that slump coincided with the absence of Roope Hintz, who returned from an upper-body injury and assisted on the first two goals of Robertson’s hat trick in this comeback win. Robertson is up to six goals, 16 points, 33 shots on net, 23 hits, 19 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 16 playoff appearances.

Skinner will be back in net for Oilers in Game 4

Stuart Skinner will patrol the home crease Wednesday in Game 4 against Dallas, according to Ryan Rishaug of TSN. Skinner surrendered four goals on 21 shots in Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 3. He has lost his last two outings, stopping 39 of 45 shots during that span. Skinner has posted an 8-5 record with a 2.76 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 13 starts this postseason.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 4 Betting Trends:

Stars are 22-8 SU in their last 30 games

Oilers are 31-11 SU in their last 42 games at home

Stars are 17-6 SU in their last 23 games on the road

Oilers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Dallas

Stars vs. Oilers Game 4 Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 18-7 in the Stars’ last 25 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road games and has cashed in 17 out of Dallas’ last 24 games against an opponent from the Western Conference. On the other side, the total has fallen under in five out of Edmonton’s last seven games overall. Despite the offensive firepower that the Oilers have on their top lines, the under has been the sound play in this series thus far. I see that trend continuing tonight.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 4 Prediction: UNDER 5.5