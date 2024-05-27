Stars vs. Oilers Game 3 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Stars vs. Oilers series shifts from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX to Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB for Game 3. With the series tied at one game apiece, what’s the smart bet ahead of tonight’s 8:30 p.m. ET puck drop?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

051 Dallas Stars (+108) at 052 Edmonton Oilers (-130); o/u 5.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 27, 2024

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TNT

Stars vs. Oilers Game 3: Public Bettors Love Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Oettinger stops 28 of 29 shots in win

Jake Oettinger stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Oilers in Game 2. The Oilers dominated the first period but came away with just one goal from Connor Brown. Oettinger was dialed in the rest of the way, and the Stars were able to build and maintain a lead in the third. Oettinger still hasn’t lost back-to-back games since the first two contests of the postseason. He’s 9-6 with a 2.04 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 15 playoff contests and is a virtual lock to get the nod in Monday’s Game 3 in Edmonton.

Skinner stops 22 of 24 shots in loss

Stuart Skinner stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 2. The third goal was an empty-netter. Skinner gave up a goal to Jamie Benn on a 2-on-1 in the first period, and Mason Marchment tipped in the game-winner in the third. It’s tough to find much fault in Skinner’s performance in his first loss in four starts, a span in which he’s allowed a total of seven goals. The 25-year-old is 8-4 with a 2.65 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 12 playoff outings, though he’s been better in recent games. Skinner will likely be between the pipes again for Monday’s Game 3 in Edmonton.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 3 Betting Trends:

Oilers are 31-10 SU in their last 41 games at home

Oilers are 15-5 SU in their last 20 games at home

Stars are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Dallas’ last 13 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Stars vs. Oilers Game 3 Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in four out of the Stars’ last five games when playing on the road versus Edmonton and is 5-2 in the Oilers’ last seven home games. After the first two games in this series went under in Dallas, I see scoring opening up tonight in Edmonton.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 3 Prediction: OVER 5.5