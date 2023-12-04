Stars vs. Lightning NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Tampa Bay has dominated previous Stars vs. Lightning matchups but will they post a victory on Monday night when these two teams meet at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

039 Dallas Stars (-105) at 040 Tampa Bay Lightning (-114); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 4, 2023

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stars vs. Lightning Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Dallas Stars DFS SPIN

Radek Faksa notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday’s 8-1 win over the Lightning. Faksa had been held scoreless with a minus-2 rating over the last seven contests. The 29-year-old snapped the drought by setting up linemate Sam Steel’s goal in the third period. As a fourth-line center, Faksa’s not expected to put up much offense, but three points over 18 outings is a bit light even for his defensive role. He’s added 15 blocked shots, 15 shots on net and a minus-1 rating this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Jonas Johansson to begin the third period of Saturday’s 8-1 loss to the Stars. While Vasilevskiy still showed a little rust following his long layoff to begin the season, this blowout was mainly on Tampa Bay’s skaters, who came out flat for the afternoon contest and never found a spark. The 29-year-old netminder has gone 1-3-0 since returning from back surgery, and his .859 save percentage is a far cry from his usual Vezina-caliber upside.

Stars vs. Lightning NHL Betting Trends

Dallas is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Dallas’s last 9 games

Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Dallas

Tampa Bay is 13-5 SU in its last 18 games when playing Dallas

Stars vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

Take Tampa Bay. The Stars are just 5-13 in their last eight games versus the Lighting, which includes a mark of just 1-5 in their last six road games versus Tampa Bay. While the Bolts have struggled of late (they’re just 1-5 in their last six game), they’re still an astonishing 53-15 in their last 68 games played in the month of December.

Stars vs. Lightning NHL Prediction: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING -114