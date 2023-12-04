Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Stars vs. Lightning NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Stars vs. Lightning

    Tampa Bay has dominated previous Stars vs. Lightning matchups but will they post a victory on Monday night when these two teams meet at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    039 Dallas Stars (-105) at 040 Tampa Bay Lightning (-114); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 4, 2023

    Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Stars vs. Lightning Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Dallas Stars DFS SPIN

    Radek Faksa notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday’s 8-1 win over the Lightning. Faksa had been held scoreless with a minus-2 rating over the last seven contests. The 29-year-old snapped the drought by setting up linemate Sam Steel’s goal in the third period. As a fourth-line center, Faksa’s not expected to put up much offense, but three points over 18 outings is a bit light even for his defensive role. He’s added 15 blocked shots, 15 shots on net and a minus-1 rating this season.

    Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

    Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Jonas Johansson to begin the third period of Saturday’s 8-1 loss to the Stars. While Vasilevskiy still showed a little rust following his long layoff to begin the season, this blowout was mainly on Tampa Bay’s skaters, who came out flat for the afternoon contest and never found a spark. The 29-year-old netminder has gone 1-3-0 since returning from back surgery, and his .859 save percentage is a far cry from his usual Vezina-caliber upside.

    Dallas is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Dallas’s last 9 games

    Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Dallas

    Tampa Bay is 13-5 SU in its last 18 games when playing Dallas

    Stars vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

    Take Tampa Bay. The Stars are just 5-13 in their last eight games versus the Lighting, which includes a mark of just 1-5 in their last six road games versus Tampa Bay. While the Bolts have struggled of late (they’re just 1-5 in their last six game), they’re still an astonishing 53-15 in their last 68 games played in the month of December.

    Stars vs. Lightning NHL Prediction: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING -114

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com