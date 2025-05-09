Stars vs. Jets Game 2 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Dallas pull off another upset?

The Winnipeg Jets secured a 4–1 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 1, with Kyle Connor leading the charge, scoring twice and adding an assist. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves in the win. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Jets vs. Stars Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup

Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 9, 2025

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Jets are -120 moneyline favorites. The Stars, meanwhile, are +195 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Stars vs. Jets Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Love Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Factors for Game 2

Jets’ Offensive Depth: Winnipeg boasts a potent offense, with Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Gabriel Vilardi leading the charge. Their ability to generate scoring opportunities will be crucial in extending their series lead.

Stars’ Goaltending: Jake Oettinger will need to bounce back after a challenging Game 1 performance. His ability to make timely saves will be pivotal for Dallas to even the series.

Special Teams: Both teams have strong power plays, with Winnipeg operating at a 31.5% efficiency rate and Dallas at 22.8%. Discipline and penalty killing will play a significant role in determining the outcome.

Stars vs. Jets Game 2 Betting Prediction

I backed Dallas in Game 1 and there’s no reason to fade the Stars in Game 2. The Jets are done. They should have lost to the Blues in Round 1 and even though they survived thanks to a miracle in Game 7, the Jets are banged up and once again do not have the best goaltender in the series. Give me the Stars.

Stars vs. Jets Game 2 Prediction: DALLAS STARS +105