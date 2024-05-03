Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 6 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

Will Dallas close out the Stars vs. Golden Knights series at 10:00 p.m. ET when the two teams play Game 6 in Vegas? Or is there a better bet tonight at T-Mobile Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

003 Dallas Stars (-115) at 004 Vegas Golden Knights (-104); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 3, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Vegas, NV

TV: TNT

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 6: Public Bettors Backing Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Oettinger sharp in Game 5 win

Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stars’ first-round series. Both goals he allowed came in the first period, and Oettinger slammed the door shut over the final 40 minutes to give Dallas its third straight victory. The 25-year-old netminder has a 2.31 GAA and .911 save percentage in his five starts this postseason, and he’s given up exactly two goals in four straight outings. Oettinger will look to finish the job back in Vegas on Friday in Game 6.

Hill makes 22 saves in 3-2 Game 5 loss

Adin Hill made 22 saves Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5 of the Golden Knights’ first-round series. Two of Dallas’ goals came on power plays, including Jason Robertson’s game-winner in the second period, and Hill had little chance on the other in his first action so far this postseason. After taking a 2-0 lead in the series, Vegas has lost three straight games and will face elimination on home ice Friday. It’s not clear whether Hill will be back between the pipes for Game 6 with the season on the line, or if coach Bruce Cassidy will turn back to Logan Thompson.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 6 Betting Trends:

Dallas is 20-6 SU in their last 26 games

Stars are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Golden Knights are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games played on a Friday when playing at home

Stars are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 6 Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 22-9 in the Stars’ last 31 games overall, is 10-3 in their last 13 games against an opponent from the Western Conference and is 9-3 in their last 12 games when facing an opponent from the Pacific Division. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Golden Knights’ last seven games overall. Given Vegas’ struggles offensively in this series, coupled with its stout defense, the under is the safest/best bet on the board tonight at T-Mobile Arena.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 6 Prediction: UNDER 5.5