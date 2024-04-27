Close Menu
    Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 3 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Stars vs. Golden Knights

    With the series now shifting to Vegas, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Stars vs. Golden Knights in Game 3? The puck will drop at 10:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    031 Dallas Stars (-110) at 032 Vegas Golden Knights (-110); o/u 5.5

    10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

    T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

    TV: TBS

    Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 3: Public Bettors Backing Vegas

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Golden Kngihts’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Oettinger stops 23 of 25 shots in Game 2

    Jake Oettinger stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2. The third goal was an empty-netter. Both goals against Oettinger came with less than two minutes left in a period — Jonathan Marchessault scored at 18:09 of the first and Noah Hanifin’s game-winner was at 18:53 of the second. While it was an improvement from Game 1, it still wasn’t good enough from Oettinger, who will now likely get the opportunity to try to guide the Stars out of a 2-0 series deficit. Game 3 is Saturday in Vegas.

    Eichel scores empty-netter on five shots

    Jack Eichel scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged two hits in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 2. Eichel has four points over two playoff outings, and he’s earned three goals and six helpers during his six-game point streak. The center set up Jonathan Marchessault’s game-tying goal in the first period before adding the empty-netter in the third. Eichel led the 2023 postseason with 26 points to contribute to the Golden Knights’ first Stanley Cup championship, and he’s off to a great start during their title defense.

    Golden Knights are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against Dallas.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Dallas’ last 12 games played in April.

    Stars are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

    Golden Knights are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the favorite

    Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 3 Betting Prediction

    Take Vegas. The Golden Knights are 5-1 in their last six games overall, are 48-20 in their last 68 home games and are 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Western Conference. On the other side, the Stars are 2-9 in their last 11 games against the Golden Knights and are 2-6 in their last eight games when listed as an underdog.

    Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 3 Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -110

