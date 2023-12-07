Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Stars vs. Capitals NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Stars vs. Capitals

    Dallas has owned Washington in previous meetings between the two teams but will it cash for bettors in Thursday night’s Stars vs. Capitals matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    011 Dallas Stars (-146) at 012 Washington Capitals (+122); o/u 5.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 7, 2023

    Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

    TV: TNT

    Stars vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Dallas Stars DFS SPIN

    Matt Duchene notched a pair of power-play assists, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

    Duchene helped out on third-period tallies by Mason Marchment and Thomas Harley. The pair of helpers snapped Duchene’s three-game dry spell. The 32-year-old center has generally been pretty good in a second-line role, though there’s concern that he could slump if Tyler Seguin (undisclosed) misses time. Duchene has six goals, 13 assists, six power-play points, 51 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 23 outings.

    Washington Capitals DFS SPIN

    Darcy Kuemper surrendered three goals on just five shots before he was pulled in the first period of Monday’s 6-0 loss to the Coyotes.

    It was a brutal night for Kuemper against his former team, as he surrendered three goals on the first five shots he faced before he was replaced by Charlie Lindgren midway through the opening period. The 33-year-old Kuemper falls to 5-6-2 with an .887 save percentage on the season. While he’s playing poorly, he may be at risk of losing time to Lindgren.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Dallas’s last 5 games when playing Washington

    Dallas is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games when playing on the road against Washington

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Washington’s last 5 games when playing Dallas

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 9 of Washington’s last 12 games at home

    Stars vs. Capitals Betting Prediction

    Take Dallas. The Stars are 16-5 in their last 21 games against the Capitals, which includes a 6-2 mark over the last eight meetings. Dallas is also 18-4-1 in its last 23 trips to Washington, D.C., which includes a remarkable 10-1 mark in its last 11 road games versus the Capitals. On the other side, the Caps are just 6-18 in their last 24 games played on a Thursday.

    Stars vs. Capitals NHL Prediction: DALLAS STARS -146

