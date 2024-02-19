Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Stars vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Stars vs. Bruins

    The struggling Bruins will look to get back on track on Monday afternoon when they host the Stars at 1:00 p.m. ET. With Boston listed as a moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet in today’s Stars vs. Bruins matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    037 Dallas Stars (+100) at 038 Boston Bruins (-120); o/u 5.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 19, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Stars vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Leaning with Boston

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Oettinger Sunk in Overtime by Edmonton

    Jake Oettinger turned aside 20 shots in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers. All the scoring in regulation came in a wild second period, before Evan Bouchard flipped the OT winner through a screen to beat Oettinger and snap his seven-start win streak. The 25-year-old netminder still has only one regulation loss in his last 11 outings, going 9-1-1 with a 2.83 GAA and .911 save percentage.

    Ullmark Falls to L.A. in Overtime

    Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. The veteran netminder appeared to be headed for a regulation victory until Pavel Zacha took a holding penalty late in the third period, and Anze Kopitar potted the tying tally on the subsequent power play. The Bruins then had a power-play chance of their own in OT, but instead, the Kings killed it off and saw Brandt Clarke step out of the penalty box to score the winner on a breakaway. Ullmark is 3-1-2 in six starts since returning from a lower-body injury in late January, allowing 16 goals on 168 shots (.905 save percentage) in his usual timeshare with Jeremy Swayman.

    Stars are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

    Bruins are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

    Stars are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games against Boston

    Bruins are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games at home

    Stars vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 10-2 in the Stars’ last 12 games against the Bruins, is 5-1 in their last six games when playing on the road versus Boston and is 9-3 in their last 12 road games when playing on a Monday. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Bruins’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home games and is 4-1 in their last five games against a Western Conference foe.

    Stars vs. Bruins Prediction: UNDER 5.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com