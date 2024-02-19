Stars vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The struggling Bruins will look to get back on track on Monday afternoon when they host the Stars at 1:00 p.m. ET. With Boston listed as a moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet in today’s Stars vs. Bruins matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

037 Dallas Stars (+100) at 038 Boston Bruins (-120); o/u 5.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 19, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stars vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Leaning with Boston

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Oettinger Sunk in Overtime by Edmonton

Jake Oettinger turned aside 20 shots in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers. All the scoring in regulation came in a wild second period, before Evan Bouchard flipped the OT winner through a screen to beat Oettinger and snap his seven-start win streak. The 25-year-old netminder still has only one regulation loss in his last 11 outings, going 9-1-1 with a 2.83 GAA and .911 save percentage.

Ullmark Falls to L.A. in Overtime

Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. The veteran netminder appeared to be headed for a regulation victory until Pavel Zacha took a holding penalty late in the third period, and Anze Kopitar potted the tying tally on the subsequent power play. The Bruins then had a power-play chance of their own in OT, but instead, the Kings killed it off and saw Brandt Clarke step out of the penalty box to score the winner on a breakaway. Ullmark is 3-1-2 in six starts since returning from a lower-body injury in late January, allowing 16 goals on 168 shots (.905 save percentage) in his usual timeshare with Jeremy Swayman.

Stars vs. Bruins Betting Trends:

Stars are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Bruins are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Stars are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games against Boston

Bruins are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games at home

Stars vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 10-2 in the Stars’ last 12 games against the Bruins, is 5-1 in their last six games when playing on the road versus Boston and is 9-3 in their last 12 road games when playing on a Monday. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Bruins’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home games and is 4-1 in their last five games against a Western Conference foe.

Stars vs. Bruins Prediction: UNDER 5.5