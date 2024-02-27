Close Menu
    Stars vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Stars vs. Avalanche

    Given Colorado’s struggles of late, is Dallas the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Stars vs. Avalanche matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    019 Dallas Stars (+116) at 020 Colorado Avalanche (-140); o/u 6.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    TV: ESPN+/Hulu

    Stars vs. Avalanche: Public Bettors Siding with Colorado

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Oettinger to Start in Colorado on Tuesday

    Jake Oettinger is expected to defend the road net Tuesday versus Colorado, per Mike Heika of the Stars’ official site.  Oettinger will get the second half of Dallas’s back-to-back after Scott Wedgewood plays Monday versus the Islanders. The 25-year-old Oettinger has a 21-10-4 record this season with one shutout, a 2.92 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 35 appearances. The Avalanche rank third in the league this campaign with 3.63 goals per contest.

    Makar Snaps Point Drought

    Cale Makar had a power-play assist, three shots on net and three blocks in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Toronto. Makar picked up the secondary helper on Artturi Lehkonen’s first-period strike. The assist snapped a seven-game drought without a point for Makar, easily the longest such run for the offensively gifted blueliner this season. Despite the recent fallow stretch, Makar’s 61 points rank second in scoring among defensemen behind only Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes (70 points).

    The total has gone OVER in 16 of Colorado’s last 22 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Dallas’ last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Colorado’s last 5 games against Dallas

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Dallas’ last 12 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

    Take Dallas. The Stars are 6-2 in their last eight games against a conference opponent, are 24-9 in their last 33 games against a Central Division foe and are 6-2 in their last eight road games when playing on a Tuesday. The Avalanche, meanwhile, are 3-7 in their last 10 games overall and despite Dallas having played last night, I see plenty of value in the Stars as an underdog.

    Stars vs. Avalanche Prediction: DALLAS STARS +116

