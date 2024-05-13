Stars vs. Avalanche Game 4 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Stars vs. Avalanche series heads to a Game 4 on Monday night from Ball Arena in Denver, CO. Will the Stars pull off the upset and increase their series lead to 3-1? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

003 Dallas Stars (+112) at 004 Colorado Avalanche (-134); o/u 6.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 13, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ESPN

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 4: Public Bettors Love Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Avalanche’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Seguin scores two goals on five shots

Tyler Seguin scored two goals on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Seguin buried the go-ahead goal at 15:13 of the second period and added an empty-netter in the third. The 32-year-old went without a goal in the first eight games of the playoffs, but he’s now scored three times over the last two contests. He’s at six points, 33 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating through 10 postseason outings. Seguin was bothered by a lower-body injury late in the season, but his recent offensive success suggests that he has put that issue behind him.

MacKinnon supplies assist on three shots

Nathan MacKinnon supplied an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Stars in Game 3. MacKinnon was silenced in Game 2, ending an eight-game point streak. The 28-year-old was able to contribute the primary assist on Mikko Rantanen’s goal in Game 3, though the Avalanche did little else on offense. MacKinnon is up to 12 points, 34 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through eight playoff contests, with six of his points coming on the power play.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 4 Betting Trends:

Stars are 18-6 SU in their last 24 games

Avalanche are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Stars are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games on the road

Avalanche are 24-7 SU in their last 31 games at home

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 4 Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over has cashed in seven out of the Stars’ last nine games when facing the Avalanche. The over is also 5-2 in the Stars’ last seven games played on a Monday. On the other side, the over is 12-3 in the Avalanche’s last 15 games overall, is 14-3 in their last 17 conference tilts and is 12-2 in their last 14 games when facing Central Division foe.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 4 Prediction: OVER 6.5