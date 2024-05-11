Stars vs. Avalanche Game 3 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Stars vs. Avalanche series shifts to Ball Arena on Saturday night when the two teams clash at 10:00 p.m. ET. Will the Avalanche cash as a home favorite or is there more value elsewhere on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

055 Dallas Stars (+112) at 056 Colorado Avalanche (-134); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 11, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 3: Public Bettors Love Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Avalanche’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hintz scores a goal on three shots

Roope Hintz scored a goal on three shots, distributed three assists and added two PIM in Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 2. Hintz was involved in the Stars’ first three goals, sandwiching his own even-strength goal between a pair of Miro Heiskanen power-play tallies that he helped out on. The 27-year-old Hintz also set up Esa Lindell’s empty-netter in the third. Prior to Thursday, Hintz had been limited to one goal and 10 shots on net over his first eight playoff outings. He’s at five points, 13 shots, 15 hits, six PIM and a minus-3 rating this postseason.

Georgiev allows four goals in Game 2

Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday’s 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Georgiev and the Avalanche again found themselves in a hole early on, and the comeback effort fell short this time around. Georgiev’s five-game winning streak was snapped, and he’s now allowed 10 goals over his last three outings. The Stars are giving him trouble early in games, though he may be able to get back on track with this second-round series shifting back to Colorado for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 3 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Dallas’ last 21 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 15 of Colorado’s last 21 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Dallas’ last 8 games against Colorado

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Colorado’s last 7 games at home

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 3 Betting Prediction

Take Colorado. The Avalanche are 5-1 are in their last six games overall, are 24-6 in their last 30 games at home and are 16-5 in their last 21 games against an opponent from the Central Division. The Stars, meanwhile, have dropped five out of their last seven games against Colorado and are just 2-6 in their last eight games when listed as an underdog.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 3 Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE -134