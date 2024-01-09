Sharks vs. Maple Leafs NHL Prediction: Is Total Too High?

With the number sitting at 6.5, is the total for Tuesday night’s Sharks vs. Maple Leafs matchup set too high? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Love Toronto

Blackwood Suffers Fifth Straight Loss

Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Blackwood allowed just one goal on 16 shots in the first period, which came during a 5-on-3 power play for Toronto. The Sharks mustered just three shots on goal that period, leaving Blackwood on an island to fend for himself. His teammates weren’t able to generate much offense, while being outworked by a strong Leafs lineup, but San Jose did play better as the game progressed. Blackwood has lost five straight decisions, with his last win coming on Dec. 12 against Winnipeg.

Jones to Face Former Team on Tuesday Night

Martin Jones will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Sharks, according to Mark Masters of TSN. Jones is coming off a 23-save performance in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over San Jose. He has stopped 81 of 83 shots during his three-game winning streak. In 11 games this season, Jones has provided a 7-3-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.08 GAA and a .932 save percentage. The Sharks sit 32nd in the league this campaign with 2.00 goals per contest.

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends: San Jose on Horrible Run

Toronto are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Toronto are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

San Jose are 0-11 SU in their last 11 games

San Jose are 0-11 SU in their last 11 games this season

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take the under, which is 6-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last seven games overall and cashed in four out of the Sharks’ last five games. The under is also 4-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last five conference games and cashed in four out of Toronto’s last five games when the team is listed as the favorites. On the other side, the under is 12-4 in the Sharks’ last 16 games when facing an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: UNDER 6.5