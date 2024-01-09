Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Sharks vs. Maple Leafs NHL Prediction: Is Total Too High?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Sharks vs. Maple Leafs

    With the number sitting at 6.5, is the total for Tuesday night’s Sharks vs. Maple Leafs matchup set too high? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    067 Pittsburgh Penguins (-122) at 068 Philadelphia Flyers (+102); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 9, 2024

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Sharks vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Love Toronto

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Blackwood Suffers Fifth Straight Loss

    Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Blackwood allowed just one goal on 16 shots in the first period, which came during a 5-on-3 power play for Toronto. The Sharks mustered just three shots on goal that period, leaving Blackwood on an island to fend for himself. His teammates weren’t able to generate much offense, while being outworked by a strong Leafs lineup, but San Jose did play better as the game progressed. Blackwood has lost five straight decisions, with his last win coming on Dec. 12 against Winnipeg.

    Jones to Face Former Team on Tuesday Night

    Martin Jones will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Sharks, according to Mark Masters of TSN. Jones is coming off a 23-save performance in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over San Jose. He has stopped 81 of 83 shots during his three-game winning streak. In 11 games this season, Jones has provided a 7-3-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.08 GAA and a .932 save percentage. The Sharks sit 32nd in the league this campaign with 2.00 goals per contest.

    Toronto are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

    Toronto are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    San Jose are 0-11 SU in their last 11 games

    San Jose are 0-11 SU in their last 11 games this season

    Sharks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which is 6-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last seven games overall and cashed in four out of the Sharks’ last five games. The under is also 4-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last five conference games and cashed in four out of Toronto’s last five games when the team is listed as the favorites. On the other side, the under is 12-4 in the Sharks’ last 16 games when facing an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

    Sharks vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: UNDER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com