Sharks vs. Jets NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the number sits at just 5.5 goals, is the under the best bet in Wednesday night’s Sharks vs. Jets matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

033 San Jose Sharks (+315) at 034 Winnipeg Jets (-410); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Sharks vs. Jets: Public Bettors Hammering Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Jets moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Kahkonen Starting Wednesday vs. Jets

Kaapo Kahkonen will guard the road goal Wednesday versus Winnipeg, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now. In his last appearance, Kahkonen made 31 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim on Jan. 31. He has earned a 6-14-2 record this season with a 3.55 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 24 games played. Winnipeg sits 17th in the league this campaign with 3.02 goals per contest.

Hellebuyck Picks up Win vs. Penguins

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Penguins. After uncharacteristically losing three straight games and not producing a save percentage above .900, Hellebuyck was stellar Saturday night against an offensive onslaught from the Penguins. He stopped the first 20 shots fired his way until Bryan Rust tipped an Erik Karlsson wrister from the point top shelf that he had no chance on. He was unbeatable after that, kicking aside the next 15 shots sent his way. The former Vezina-trophy winner has some of the best numbers of his career with a .925 save percentage and a 2.19 GAA.

Sharks vs. Jets Betting Trends:

San Jose are 5-17 SU in their last 22 games

Winnipeg are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

San Jose are 6-30 SU in their last 36 games on the road

Winnipeg are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games at home

Sharks vs. Jets Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in nine out of the Sharks’ last 11 games against the Jets and in six out of their last eight games when playing on the road versus Winnipeg. The under is also 6-2 in the Sharks’ last eight games against a Western Conference foe, is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Central Division and is 9-3 in their last 12 games played in the month of February. On the other side, the under is 9-2 in the Jets’ last 11 games overall and is 5-2 in their last seven games against a conference opponent.

Sharks vs. Jets Prediction: UNDER 5.5