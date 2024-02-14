Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Sharks vs. Jets NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Sharks vs. Jets

    Even though the number sits at just 5.5 goals, is the under the best bet in Wednesday night’s Sharks vs. Jets matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    033 San Jose Sharks (+315) at 034 Winnipeg Jets (-410); o/u 5.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

    Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Sharks vs. Jets: Public Bettors Hammering Winnipeg

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Jets moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Kahkonen Starting Wednesday vs. Jets

    Kaapo Kahkonen will guard the road goal Wednesday versus Winnipeg, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now. In his last appearance, Kahkonen made 31 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim on Jan. 31. He has earned a 6-14-2 record this season with a 3.55 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 24 games played. Winnipeg sits 17th in the league this campaign with 3.02 goals per contest.

    Hellebuyck Picks up Win vs. Penguins

    Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Penguins. After uncharacteristically losing three straight games and not producing a save percentage above .900, Hellebuyck was stellar Saturday night against an offensive onslaught from the Penguins. He stopped the first 20 shots fired his way until Bryan Rust tipped an Erik Karlsson wrister from the point top shelf that he had no chance on. He was unbeatable after that, kicking aside the next 15 shots sent his way. The former Vezina-trophy winner has some of the best numbers of his career with a .925 save percentage and a 2.19 GAA.

    San Jose are 5-17 SU in their last 22 games

    Winnipeg are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

    San Jose are 6-30 SU in their last 36 games on the road

    Winnipeg are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games at home

    Sharks vs. Jets Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has gone under in nine out of the Sharks’ last 11 games against the Jets and in six out of their last eight games when playing on the road versus Winnipeg. The under is also 6-2 in the Sharks’ last eight games against a Western Conference foe, is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Central Division and is 9-3 in their last 12 games played in the month of February. On the other side, the under is 9-2 in the Jets’ last 11 games overall and is 5-2 in their last seven games against a conference opponent.

    Sharks vs. Jets Prediction: UNDER 5.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com