    NHL Articles

    Sharks vs. Devils Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Sharks vs. Devils

    Is the total for Friday night’s Sharks vs. Devils matchup set too high? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from Prudential Center tonight on NHL Network.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    077 San Jose Sharks (+360) at 078 New Jersey Devils (-480); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 1, 2023

    Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

    TV: NHL Network

    Sharks vs. Devils Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    San Jose Sharks DFS SPIN

    Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Boston. The former Devil played well and kept the Bruins off the board until the second period, but once Danton Heinen took advantage of a San Jose giveaway early in the frame to wire a one-timer past Blackwood, the game was effectively over. The 26-year-old netminder has just one win in his last seven appearances, going 1-4-1, but his 3.00 GAA and .909 save percentage are respectable given the quality of the Sharks lineup in front of him.

    New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

    Coach Lindy Ruff said that Meier (lower body) has a chance to play Friday versus San Jose, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports. Timo Meier has missed the last seven games, but he really wants to play Friday versus his ex-teammates from San Jose, as this will be his first opportunity to do so. Meier was dealt in late February and managed nine goals and 14 points in 21 games with the Devils in 2022-23 and has five goals and six assists in 14 games this season. Meier will likely be a game-time decision, so check closer to puck drop to see his status.

    New Jersey are 15-2 SU in their last 17 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division.

    The total has gone OVER in 11 of New Jersey’s last 13 games at home.

    San Jose are 0-13 SU in their last 13 games on the road.

    San Jose are 2-19 SU in their last 21 games on the road.

    Sharks vs. Devils Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which is 9-3 in San Jose’s last 12 games on the road and cashed in eight of the Sharks’ nine games away from home ice. The under is also 4-1 in the Devils’ last five home games versus the Sharks and in four out of San Jose’s last five games against an Eastern Conference foe.

    Sharks vs. Devils NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5

