Sharks vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the number sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet for the total in Sunday night’s Sharks vs. Avalanche matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

007 San Jose Sharks (+240) at 008 Colorado Avalanche (-300); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Sharks vs. Avalanche Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

San Jose Sharks DFS SPIN

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 23 of 24 shots in Friday’s 1-0 loss to the Coyotes. Kahkonen didn’t receive enough help from his teammates. The Sharks had two goals overturned on video reviews, and they weren’t able to pot one in legal fashion. Despite the loss, Kahkonen continued his solid run of play — he’s allowed three goals or fewer in four of his last six games. On the year, he’s down to 5-7-1 with a 3.66 GAA and an .897 save percentage, but he’s gaining playing time while seeing a virtual 50-50 split with Mackenzie Blackwood. The Sharks’ next game is a challenging road contest in Colorado on Sunday.

Colorado Avalanche DFS SPIN

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists in a 6-2 loss to the Jets on Saturday. The points extended his scoring streak to 14 games (23 points; six goals, 17 assists). He now sits one back of tying the longest run of his career (15 games played in 2020-21). Mack is tied with J.T. Miller for second overall in league scoring (43 points). The guy is a beast.

Sharks vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Trends

San Jose is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

San Jose is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Colorado is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing San Jose

Colorado is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against San Jose

Sharks vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Take the over, which cashed in five out of San Jose’s last seven games overall. The over is also 5-1 in the Sharks’ last six road games and is 8-2 in their last 10 games played in the month of December.

Sharks vs. Avalanche NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5