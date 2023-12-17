Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Sharks vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Sharks vs. Avalanche

    With the number sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet for the total in Sunday night’s Sharks vs. Avalanche matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    007 San Jose Sharks (+240) at 008 Colorado Avalanche (-300); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Sharks vs. Avalanche Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    San Jose Sharks DFS SPIN

    Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 23 of 24 shots in Friday’s 1-0 loss to the Coyotes. Kahkonen didn’t receive enough help from his teammates. The Sharks had two goals overturned on video reviews, and they weren’t able to pot one in legal fashion. Despite the loss, Kahkonen continued his solid run of play — he’s allowed three goals or fewer in four of his last six games. On the year, he’s down to 5-7-1 with a 3.66 GAA and an .897 save percentage, but he’s gaining playing time while seeing a virtual 50-50 split with Mackenzie Blackwood. The Sharks’ next game is a challenging road contest in Colorado on Sunday.

    Colorado Avalanche DFS SPIN

    Nathan MacKinnon had two assists in a 6-2 loss to the Jets on Saturday. The points extended his scoring streak to 14 games (23 points; six goals, 17 assists). He now sits one back of tying the longest run of his career (15 games played in 2020-21). Mack is tied with J.T. Miller for second overall in league scoring (43 points). The guy is a beast.

    San Jose is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

    San Jose is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

    Colorado is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing San Jose

    Colorado is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against San Jose

    Sharks vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which cashed in five out of San Jose’s last seven games overall. The over is also 5-1 in the Sharks’ last six road games and is 8-2 in their last 10 games played in the month of December.

    Sharks vs. Avalanche NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com