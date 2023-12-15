Senators vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Dallas listed as heavy home favorites over Ottawa and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart play in Friday night’s Senators vs. Stars matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

053 Ottawa Senators (+168) at 054 Dallas Stars (-205); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 15, 2023

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Senators vs. Stars Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Stars moneyline.

Ottawa Senators DFS SPIN

Dominik Kubalik scored a goal on three shots in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to St. Louis. Kubalik went 10 games without a goal from early November to early December but has now bent the twine in two of his last three outings. With just seven points through the opening 24 games of the season, the 28-year-old winger is well off his pace from previous years and looks poised to miss the 30-point mark for the first time in his five-year NHL career.

Dallas Stars DFS SPIN

Jamie Benn logged a power-play assist in Monday’s 6-3 win over the Red Wings. This was Benn’s third straight game with a helper, and two of those assists have come on the power play. He’s notched five points over six games to start December. The 34-year-old forward has 20 points (six on the power play), 42 shots on net, 25 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 27 contests this season, providing solid offense while playing mainly on the third line at even strength.

Senators vs. Stars NHL Betting Trends

Ottawa is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Dallas

Ottawa is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Dallas

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Dallas’s last 8 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Dallas’s last 7 games

Senators vs. Stars Betting Prediction

Take the over, which has cashed in 11 out of the Stars’ last 14 games this season. The over is also 15-6 in the Stars’ last 21 games, which includes cashing in six out of their last seven games. The total has also gone over in nine out of Dallas’ last 12 games at home, which includes a mark of 7-1 in the Stars’ last eight home games.

Senators vs. Stars NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5