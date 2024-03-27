Close Menu
    Senators vs. Sabres NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Senators vs. Sabres

    With the number sitting at 6.5, is the best bet in Wednesday night’s Senators vs. Sabres matchup from Buffalo the under? The puck will drop from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    049 Ottawa Senators (+114) at 050 Buffalo Sabres (-137); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

    KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Senators vs. Sabres: Public Bettors all over Buffalo

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Sabres moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Korpisalo will be in net for Ottawa

    Joonas Korpisalo will guard the road goal Wednesday against Buffalo, per TSN 1200 Ottawa. Korpisalo has won four of his past five outings, stopping 135 of 150 shots during that span. He has supplied a 17-21-4 record this campaign with a 3.33 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 46 games played. Buffalo is tied for 20th in the league with 2.97 goals per contest this season.

    Luukkonen stops 32 in win vs. Calgary

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 32 of 33 Calgary shots and picked up an assist en route to a 4-1 win Sunday. The netminder bounced back nicely after allowing eight goals to Edmonton in his last start. That loss was atypical of how Luukkonen has played recently. He’s been at a .909 save percentage or better in 12 of his last 15 games, with a mark of at least .925 in eight of those starts.

    Ottawa are 12-31 SU in their last 43 games on the road

    Ottawa are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games when playing on the road against Buffalo

    Buffalo are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

    Buffalo are 22-54 SU in their last 76 games played in March

    Senators vs. Sabres Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has gone under in seven out of Ottawa’s last 10 games against Buffalo and in five out of the Senators’ last seven games when facing an opponent from the Atlantic Division. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Sabres’ last 10 games overall, is 10-1 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 9-3 in their last 12 games when facing a foe from the Atlantic Division.

    Senators vs. Sabres Prediction: UNDER 6.5

