Senators vs. Ducks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 6.5, is the under the best bet in Wednesday night’s Senators vs. Ducks matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

047 Ottawa Senators (-138) at 048 Anaheim Ducks (+115); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Senators vs. Ducks: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Ottawa

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Senators moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Tkachuk Set to Return Wednesday

Brady Tkachuk (upper body) is expected to play Wednesday against Anaheim, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa. Tkachuk was a late scratch for Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Philadelphia. He banged up in Friday’s 5-3 defeat against Arizona. The 24-year-old forward practiced Tuesday. He told TSN 1200 he will be good to go for Wednesday’s contest. Tkachuk has amassed 26 goals, 50 points, 104 PIM, 248 shots on net and 198 hits in 58 appearances this campaign.

Killorn Scores Lone Goal in Loss

Alex Killorn scored a goal on three shots in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Canucks. Killorn has three goals and two assists over eight games since he returned from a knee injury. He tallied at 4:15 of the first period Sunday on the Ducks’ first shot. That said, they were unable to get another puck past Casey DeSmith. Killorn is up to nine goals, 24 points, 97 shots on net, 50 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 42 appearances this season.

Senators vs. Ducks Betting Trends:

Ottawa is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Anaheim is 13-33 SU in their last 46 games

Ottawa is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Anaheim

Anaheim is 5-18 SU in their last 23 games at home

Senators vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 7-3 in the Senators’ last 10 games overall, is 11-1 in their last 12 games against the Ducks and is 7-1 in their last eight road games. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Ducks’ last 10 games when playing Ottawa at home and is 6-2 in their last eight games played in the month of March.

Senators vs. Ducks Prediction: UNDER 6.5