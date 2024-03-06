Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Senators vs. Ducks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Senators vs. Ducks

    With the number sitting at 6.5, is the under the best bet in Wednesday night’s Senators vs. Ducks matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    047 Ottawa Senators (-138) at 048 Anaheim Ducks (+115); o/u 6.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Senators vs. Ducks: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Ottawa

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Senators moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Tkachuk Set to Return Wednesday

    Brady Tkachuk (upper body) is expected to play Wednesday against Anaheim, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa. Tkachuk was a late scratch for Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Philadelphia. He banged up in Friday’s 5-3 defeat against Arizona. The 24-year-old forward practiced Tuesday. He told TSN 1200 he will be good to go for Wednesday’s contest. Tkachuk has amassed 26 goals, 50 points, 104 PIM, 248 shots on net and 198 hits in 58 appearances this campaign.

    Killorn Scores Lone Goal in Loss

    Alex Killorn scored a goal on three shots in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Canucks. Killorn has three goals and two assists over eight games since he returned from a knee injury. He tallied at 4:15 of the first period Sunday on the Ducks’ first shot. That said, they were unable to get another puck past Casey DeSmith. Killorn is up to nine goals, 24 points, 97 shots on net, 50 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 42 appearances this season.

    Ottawa is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Anaheim is 13-33 SU in their last 46 games

    Ottawa is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Anaheim

    Anaheim is 5-18 SU in their last 23 games at home

    Senators vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 7-3 in the Senators’ last 10 games overall, is 11-1 in their last 12 games against the Ducks and is 7-1 in their last eight road games. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Ducks’ last 10 games when playing Ottawa at home and is 6-2 in their last eight games played in the month of March.

    Senators vs. Ducks Prediction: UNDER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com