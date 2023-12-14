Senators vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Fresh off firing the only head coach to win a Stanley Cup in team history, are the Blues a bad bet on Thursday night when they host the Senators at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

037 Ottawa Senators (-111) at 038 St. Louis Blues (-108); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: TNT

Senators vs. Blues Public Betting Information

Ottawa Senators DFS SPIN

Josh Norris scored his seventh goal of the season in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes. An aggressive forecheck by the Senators created some scoring chances midway through the first period and Norris was able to tip home an Erik Brannstrom point shot, but it was all the offense the team could muster. Norris has found the back of the net in two of the last three games, but since the beginning of November he’s managed just four goals and eight points in 15 contests.

St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

Jordan Binnington turned aside 26 of 31 shots in Tuesday’s 6-4 loss to the Red Wings. Detroit’s final goal was scored into an empty net. Binnington didn’t necessarily have much chance on any of the pucks that beat him, but he also failed to come up with a big stop when his team needed one.

The Blues have been cleaning house this week, putting Jakub Vrana on waivers before Tuesday’s game and firing coach Craig Berube after the loss. With three years and $18 million left on his contract after the current campaign, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Binnington were shipped out at some point too. While the 30-year-old netminder’s 8-9-1 record and 3.10 GAA don’t jump off the page, his .907 save percentage is his best mark in that category since 2020-21.

Senators vs. Blues NHL Betting Trends

Ottawa is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Ottawa’s last 6 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of St. Louis’s last 6 games when playing at home against Ottawa

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of St. Louis’s last 5 games at home

Senators vs. Blues Betting Prediction

Take the over. Craig Berube attempted for months to get his players to buy into playing sound defense and while guys like Brayden Schenn played to his best abilities, most of his teammates did not. What makes anyone think that an interim coach is going to get this same group of players to buy in? Ain’t happening. I fully expect Binnington to be under siege once again tonight and for the Senators to score at will. Why not just take Ottawa? Because the Blues have some scoring potential as well and if for some reason they get the new head coach bump, I don’t want to be on the other side of it.

Senators vs. Blues NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5