Saturday NHL Best Bets April 4: Can Devils end Canadiens’ winning streak?

Last Updated on April 4, 2026 4:40 pm by Anthony Rome
Saturday’s NHL slate is loaded, and this is exactly the kind of board where finding value in mispriced sides can make the difference. With playoff races tightening, motivation is high—but so is volatility, especially when certain teams are outperforming expectations or catching plus-money prices at home.
Tonight’s card features a live home underdog, a favorite in a strong situational spot, and another short favorite in a matchup that comes down to consistency. Let’s break it down.
Friday NHL Best Bets April 3
- New Jersey Devils +109
- Columbus Blue Jackets -145
- San Jose Sharks -120
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