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Saturday NHL Best Bets April 4: Can Devils end Canadiens’ winning streak?

byAnthony Rome
April 4, 2026
Friday NHL Best Bets April 3 Friday NHL Best Bets April 3

Last Updated on April 4, 2026 4:40 pm by Anthony Rome

Saturday’s NHL slate is loaded, and this is exactly the kind of board where finding value in mispriced sides can make the difference. With playoff races tightening, motivation is high—but so is volatility, especially when certain teams are outperforming expectations or catching plus-money prices at home.

Tonight’s card features a live home underdog, a favorite in a strong situational spot, and another short favorite in a matchup that comes down to consistency. Let’s break it down.

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NHL Best Bets: Devils +109 (vs. Canadiens), 7:00PM ET

This is one of the better value spots on the board.

New Jersey has been trending in the right direction offensively, and at home, they’ve shown the ability to push pace and generate quality scoring chances. Their top-end skill gives them a ceiling that can swing games quickly.

Montreal, while competitive, is still prone to defensive lapses—especially against teams that can attack with speed. That’s exactly where New Jersey thrives.

At +109, this line suggests a near coin flip, but with the Devils at home and carrying more offensive upside, this is a buy-low opportunity on a dangerous team.

Pick: Devils +109

NHL Best Bets: Blue Jackets -145 (vs. Jets), 7:00PM ET

This is a strong situational spot for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets have been the more reliable team in recent form, particularly in terms of structure and defensive consistency. At home, they’ve done a better job controlling pace and limiting high-danger opportunities.

Winnipeg, while talented, has shown inconsistency—especially in tougher road environments. When they’re not dictating tempo, their effectiveness drops, and that’s a concern in this matchup.

Columbus doesn’t need to dominate—they just need to play their structured game and capitalize on mistakes, which they’ve been doing effectively.

At -145, you’re laying a bit of juice, but it’s justified given the matchup and current form.

Pick: Blue Jackets -145

NHL Best Bets: Sharks -120 (vs. Predators), 10:00PM ET

This is a classic late-night value spot.

San Jose has quietly been the more stable team in this matchup, especially at home, where they’ve been better at controlling game flow and limiting breakdowns. They’ve shown they can win lower-event games while still generating enough offense.

Nashville, on the other hand, has struggled with consistency and can be vulnerable defensively, particularly against teams that stay disciplined and don’t give away easy chances.

At -120, this is essentially a trust play on the more consistent team in a favorable home environment.

If San Jose dictates pace, they should be able to grind this one out.

Pick: Sharks -120

Friday NHL Best Bets April 3

  1. New Jersey Devils +109
  2. Columbus Blue Jackets -145
  3. San Jose Sharks -120
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byAnthony Rome
Published